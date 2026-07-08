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Trane Technologies Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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With a market cap of $107.7 billion, Trane Technologies plc (TT) is a global climate solutions company that designs, manufactures, and services heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, and building management systems for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Headquartered in Ireland, the company operates through its well-known brands, including Trane and Thermo King, serving customers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Trane Technologies is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 in the near future. Ahead of the event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $4.27 per share, up 10.1% from $3.88 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TT to report a profit of $14.90 per share, representing a 14.1% increase from $13.06 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 13.2% year over year to $16.87 in fiscal 2027.

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TT shares have rallied 9.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.5% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI22.5% uptick over the same time period. 

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On June 24, Trane Technologies shares fell 2.9% as industrial stocks came under pressure after escalating tensions in the Middle East pushed oil prices higher and reignited inflation concerns. Rising fuel costs and higher bond yields weighed on investor sentiment toward capital-intensive industrial companies, including HVAC manufacturers like Trane Technologies.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about TT’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," 10 suggest "Hold," and the remaining analyst gives a “Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for TT is $524.87, indicating a 10.3% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TT 475.74 -11.50 -2.36%
Trane Technologies Plc
XLI 182.38 -3.18 -1.71%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,503.85 -33.58 -0.45%
S&P 500 Index

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