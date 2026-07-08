C.H. Robinson Earnings Preview: What to Expect

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ) stands among the world's leading logistics and supply chain companies. The company manages freight transportation, freight brokerage, freight forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing, transportation management, supply chain consulting, and logistics optimization services.

Backed by a market cap of approximately $22.2 billion , C.H. Robinson manages truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, ocean freight, and air freight services, making it a key player across the global logistics landscape.

The next milestone now sits right around the corner. C.H. Robinson is scheduled to report Q2 FY2026 earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 29 . Wall Street expects the company to post diluted EPS of $1.49, reflecting a 15.5% increase from $1.29 in the same quarter last year. The expectations hardly look like a tall order because C.H. Robinson has beaten analysts' earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Analysts also expect the momentum to gather pace beyond this quarter. They forecast FY2026 diluted EPS of $6.08 , reflecting 19.5% year-over-year growth. They expect another solid step forward in FY2027, with diluted EPS projected to reach $7.20, representing an 18.4% increase from the previous year.

The stock has already given shareholders plenty to smile about. CHRW stock surged 97.4% over the past 52 weeks, leaving the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) well behind after the benchmark returned 20.5% during the same period. Even in 2026, CHRW stock has climbed 18.8%, outpacing the benchmark index's 9.6% year-to-date (YTD) gain.

The company has also managed to edge past its own peer group. The State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLI ) has gained 22.5% over the last 52 weeks and 17.6% YTD. The returns look respectable on their own. However, CHRW stock managed to stay ahead of the pack.

The stock received another vote of confidence on Monday, June 22, gaining 1.1% intra-day , as C.H. Robinson announced the acquisition of DeSpir Logistics , a specialized provider of secure transportation solutions and cargo escort services for mission-critical, high-value freight across North America.

The deal is expected to strengthen the company's position in premium services where security, compliance, and flawless execution drive customer decisions. It would also expand C.H. Robinson's network of highly vetted, security-focused carriers, giving the company even greater capacity to transport a broader mix of high-value freight.

The steady execution has earned Wall Street's confidence. The stock is carrying an overall “ Moderate Buy ” rating. Among 25 analysts covering the name, 15 recommend “Strong Buy,” one assigns a “Moderate Buy,” eight maintain “Hold,” while one rates the stock “Strong Sell.”

Analysts also believe the rally might still have more room to run. The average price target of $194.48 points to a potential upside of 1.8%. Meanwhile, the Street-High target of $230 suggests a gain of 20.5% from current levels.