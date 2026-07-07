What to Expect From Illinois Tool Works' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $78.9 billion , Illinois Tool Works Inc. ( ITW ) is a global multi-industrial manufacturing company, recognized for delivering innovative, customer-focused solutions across seven industry-leading business segments. Guided by the ITW Business Model, the company empowers approximately 43,000 employees worldwide to drive sustainable growth, industry-leading margins, and strong returns through its decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

The Glenview, Illinois-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project Illinois Tool Works to report an EPS of $2.80 , an 8.5% rise from $2.58 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the equipment manufacturer to report EPS of $11.37, up 8.4% from $10.49 in fiscal 2025 .

ITW stock has risen 7.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.7% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLI ) 22.2% gain over the same period.

Illinois Tool Works reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results on Apr. 30, with revenue increasing 5% to $4.02 billion, EPS rising 12% to $2.66, and operating margin expanding 60 basis points to 25.4%, supported by a 120-basis-point contribution from enterprise initiatives. Additionally, ITW raised its full-year 2026 EPS guidance to a range of $11.10 - $11.50. However, the stock fell 2.9% on that day.