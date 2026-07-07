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What to Expect From Illinois Tool Works' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $78.9 billion, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is a global multi-industrial manufacturing company, recognized for delivering innovative, customer-focused solutions across seven industry-leading business segments. Guided by the ITW Business Model, the company empowers approximately 43,000 employees worldwide to drive sustainable growth, industry-leading margins, and strong returns through its decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

The Glenview, Illinois-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project Illinois Tool Works to report an EPS of $2.80, an 8.5% rise from $2.58 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the equipment manufacturer to report EPS of $11.37, up 8.4% from $10.49 in fiscal 2025.

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ITW stock has risen 7.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.7% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLI22.2% gain over the same period. 

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Illinois Tool Works reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results on Apr. 30, with revenue increasing 5% to $4.02 billion, EPS rising 12% to $2.66, and operating margin expanding 60 basis points to 25.4%, supported by a 120-basis-point contribution from enterprise initiatives. Additionally, ITW raised its full-year 2026 EPS guidance to a range of $11.10 - $11.50. However, the stock fell 2.9% on that day.

Analysts' consensus view on ITW stock is cautious, with an overall "Hold" rating. Among 17 analysts covering the stock, two suggest a "Strong Buy," 10 give a "Hold," and five have a "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target is $279.56, indicating a potential upside of 2.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 180.80 -4.76 -2.57%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,486.56 -50.87 -0.67%
S&P 500 Index
ITW 271.44 -2.83 -1.03%
Illinois Tool Works

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