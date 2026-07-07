Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Kraft Heinz's Report

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ) manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $30.1 billion and offers condiments, sauces, dressings, and spreads, as well as cheese, frozen potato products, and other products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, and Velveeta brands.

The company is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.53 on a diluted basis, down 23.2% from $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.07, down 20.4% from $2.60 in fiscal 2025 . However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 2.9% year over year (YoY) to $2.13 in fiscal 2027.

KHC stock has declined 6.9% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 2.3% rise during the same time frame.

On May 6, KHC stock rose 2.4% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $6.1 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.58, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts. Kraft Heinz expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.98 to $2.10 per share.