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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Kraft Heinz's Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Kraft Heinz Co logo on building by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
Kraft Heinz Co logo on building by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $30.1 billion and offers condiments, sauces, dressings, and spreads, as well as cheese, frozen potato products, and other products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, and Velveeta brands.

The company is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.53 on a diluted basis, down 23.2% from $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.   

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.07, down 20.4% from $2.60 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 2.9% year over year (YoY) to $2.13 in fiscal 2027.       

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KHC stock has declined 6.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP2.3% rise during the same time frame.         

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On May 6, KHC stock rose 2.4% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $6.1 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.58, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts. Kraft Heinz expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.98 to $2.10 per share. 

Analysts are skeptical about KHC, with the stock having a “Hold” rating overall. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, one is recommending a “Strong Buy,” 14 suggest a “Hold,” one suggests a “Moderate Sell,” and three suggest a “Strong Sell” for the stock. KHC’s average analyst price target of $22.88 is above current levels, while its Street-high price target of $28 implies 12.8% upside. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,537.43 +54.19 +0.72%
S&P 500 Index
KHC 24.82 -0.55 -2.17%
Kraft Heinz Company
XLP 84.10 -0.89 -1.05%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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