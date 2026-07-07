Chipotle Mexican Grill's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG ) is one of the largest fast-casual restaurant chains in the world, specializing in Mexican-inspired cuisine such as burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads. The company emphasizes responsibly sourced ingredients and a streamlined, customizable dining experience. Chipotle operates thousands of company-owned restaurants across the U.S. and several international markets, while also investing in digital ordering, loyalty programs, and automation to drive long-term growth. The company is headquartered in Newport Beach and has a market cap of around $43.6 billion .

The company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29 . Analysts predict CMG to report an EPS of $0.32 , a 3% decrease from $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed or met Wall Street's earnings estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast Chipotle Mexican Grill to report an EPS of $1.13, a dip of 3.4% from $1.17 in fiscal 2025. Nevertheless, EPS is anticipated to increase 19.5% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.35 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill have declined 40.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 6.7% rise over the period.

Chipotle Mexican Grill reported its first-quarter 2026 results on Apr. 29. Revenue increased 7.4% YOY to $3.1 billion, driven by new restaurant openings and a 0.5% increase in comparable restaurant sales. However, adjusted EPS declined 17.2% YOY to $0.24, reflecting margin pressure from higher labor and food costs.

Despite the earnings decline, investors welcomed the revenue performance and positive comparable sales, sending Chipotle shares up about 3% on Apr. 30 .