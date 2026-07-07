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Chipotle Mexican Grill's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ketchup tomato sauce in bowl with ingredients by Africa Studio via Adobe Stock
Ketchup tomato sauce in bowl with ingredients by Africa Studio via Adobe Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is one of the largest fast-casual restaurant chains in the world, specializing in Mexican-inspired cuisine such as burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads. The company emphasizes responsibly sourced ingredients and a streamlined, customizable dining experience. Chipotle operates thousands of company-owned restaurants across the U.S. and several international markets, while also investing in digital ordering, loyalty programs, and automation to drive long-term growth. The company is headquartered in Newport Beach and has a market cap of around $43.6 billion.

The company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29. Analysts predict CMG to report an EPS of $0.32, a 3% decrease from $0.33  in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed or met Wall Street's earnings estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast Chipotle Mexican Grill to report an EPS of $1.13, a dip of 3.4% from $1.17 in fiscal 2025. Nevertheless, EPS is anticipated to increase 19.5% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.35 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill have declined 40.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY6.7% rise over the period. 

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Chipotle Mexican Grill reported its first-quarter 2026 results on Apr. 29. Revenue increased 7.4% YOY to $3.1 billion, driven by new restaurant openings and a 0.5% increase in comparable restaurant sales. However, adjusted EPS declined 17.2% YOY to $0.24, reflecting margin pressure from higher labor and food costs.

Despite the earnings decline, investors welcomed the revenue performance and positive comparable sales, sending Chipotle shares up about 3% on Apr. 30.

Analysts' consensus view on CMG stock is optimistic, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 35 analysts covering the stock, 24 recommend "Strong Buy," two give "Moderate Buy," and nine advise “Hold.” The average analyst price target is $42.82, suggesting a potential upside of 26% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 118.01 +0.89 +0.76%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,537.43 +54.19 +0.72%
S&P 500 Index
CMG 33.98 -1.41 -3.98%
Chipotle Mexican Grill

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