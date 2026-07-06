Automatic Data Processing's Q4 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Roseland, New Jersey-based Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions worldwide. The company has a market cap of $96.8 billion and operates through Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) segments. ADP is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 29 , before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.59 on a diluted basis, up 14.6% from $2.26 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $11.08, up 10.7% from $10.01 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.9% year over year (YoY) to $12.18 in fiscal 2027.

ADP stock has declined 20.6% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 19.2% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 42.4% return during the same time frame.

On Apr. 29, ADP stock rose 8% following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $5.9 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.37, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.