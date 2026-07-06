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Automatic Data Processing's Q4 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Big data digital marketing financial banking technology by Miha Creative via Adobe Stock
Big data digital marketing financial banking technology by Miha Creative via Adobe Stock

Roseland, New Jersey-based Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions worldwide. The company has a market cap of $96.8 billion and operates through Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) segments. ADP is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 29, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.59 on a diluted basis, up 14.6% from $2.26 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $11.08, up 10.7% from $10.01 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.9% year over year (YoY) to $12.18 in fiscal 2027.

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ADP stock has declined 20.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.2% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK42.4% return during the same time frame.

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On Apr. 29, ADP stock rose 8% following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $5.9 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.37, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. 

Analysts are skeptical about ADP, with the stock having a “Hold” rating overall. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, four are recommending a “Strong Buy,” 13 suggest a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. ADP’s average analyst price target is $248.94, indicating an upside of 2.8% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,483.24 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
XLK 180.59 -5.03 -2.71%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
ADP 242.27 +6.54 +2.77%
Automatic Data Processing

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