Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Coca-Cola Company’s Report

Valued at a market cap of $349.7 billion, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is the world's largest non-alcoholic beverage company, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing a diverse portfolio of beverages sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Headquartered in Georgia, it owns and licenses over 200 beverage brands across sparkling soft drinks, water, sports drinks, juices, dairy, tea, coffee, and energy drinks.

The beverage titan is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28. Before this event, analysts expect this beverage company to report a profit of $0.92 per share, up 5.8% from $0.87 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect KO to report a profit of $3.26 per share, up 8.7% from $3 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 7.1% year over year to $3.49 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of KO have gained 18.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.2% return over the same time frame. However, it has outpaced the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 3.4% uptick over the same time period.

The Coca-Cola Company remains a favorite among long-term investors, including Warren Buffett, thanks to its resilient business model, strong cash flows, and consistent shareholder returns. A member of the prestigious Dividend Aristocrats, Coca-Cola has raised its annual dividend for more than 60 consecutive years, supported by its globally recognized brands, unmatched distribution network, and pricing power.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about KO’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, 19 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate “Moderate Buy,” and four suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for KO is $87, indicating a 3.4% potential upside from the current levels.