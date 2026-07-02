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Soybeans Square Up Heading into the Holiday Weekend

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay

Soybeans closed with front month losses of ½ to 5 ½ cents, as back months were 1 ½ to 4 ¼ cents lower. August managed to hold on for just a tick loss this week, with November down 8 ½ cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 3 1/4 cents at $10.89 1/2. Soymeal futures were $1.10 higher to 40 cents lower on the day, as August was up $1.30 this week, with Soy Oil futures mixed from 10 points higher to 14 points lower, as August was down 305 points this week. The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend. Sunday night will have a normal open.

USDA released their weekly Export Sales report this morning showing just 41,786 MT of old crop bean sales in the week of 6/25. That was a marketing year low for the 2025/26 marketing year. China was the buyer of 65,400 MT, with 68,000 switched from unknown destinations. New crop sales were just 182,533 MT. That was a 3-week low but still 16.89% above the same week last year. Mexico was the main buyer of 182,100 MT.

Soybean meal sales totaled 413,635 MT, which was on the high end of the estimated 100,000 to 500,000 MT, with 239,147 MT for the current marketing year and 174,488 MT for 2026/27. Bean oil business was reported at a net cancellation of 1,517 MT, shy of the expected range of 0 to 13,000 MT. 

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across parts of the Dakotas and NE through IA, MN, WI, MI, and parts of northern IL/IN. Much of that is expected over the next couple days, with a drier start to next week. Very limited totals are seen in MO through much of the ECB.

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.31 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.89 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.36 1/4, up 3 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.47 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.88, up 2 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.8854 +0.0320 +0.29%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 65.43s +0.01 +0.02%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ26 304.4s -0.3 -0.10%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.8277 -0.0206 -0.19%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1147-6s -1-4 -0.13%
Soybean
ZSN26 1131-6s +5-4 +0.49%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1136-2s +3-0 +0.26%
Soybean

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