Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Heavy, Unusual Put Option Volume Today in Novo Nordisk - Is NVO Overvalued?

Mark R. Hake, CFA - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A gloved hand holding a vial of Ozempic by Tobias Arhelger via Shutterstock
A gloved hand holding a vial of Ozempic by Tobias Arhelger via Shutterstock

A Barchart report today shows unusually heavy volume in out-of-the-money (OTM) put options in Novo Nordisk (NVO), which makes Ozempic and Wegovy (for weight loss and Type 2 diabetes). NVO stock has been moving up, so is it overvalued now?

NVO is at $49.23 in midday trading on July 1, up over 2.6%. In the past 4 weeks, NVO has risen 20% from its low point on June 8 ($41.02).

NVO stock - last 3 months - Barchart - July 1, 2026

That could be why there is heavy put option trading today. This can be seen today in a Barchart report: Unusual Stock Options Activity Report.

It shows that an out-of-the-money (OTM) put option strike price has had trading volume over 22 times the prior number of put contracts outstanding.

There have been 10,300 contracts traded at the $47.00 put option strike price, which is 4.5% below today's price, for the contract period expiring July 17. That's a little over two weeks from today.

NVO puts expiring July 17 - Barchart Unusual Stock Options Activity Report - July 1, 2026

NVO Put Buyers

So, does this mean investors who believe NVO is overvalued are piling into puts? Will NVO drop in the next two weeks?

The premium for this put option paid by buyers is 63 cents. That means NVO will have to drop to below $46.37 (i.e., $47.00 - $0.63), just for the purchase to have some intrinsic value by July 17.

That implies buyers expect at least a 5.80% drop from today's price.

It's possible this could happen. For example, NVO stock is likely up due to recent news. A new Medicare program allowing some seniors to pay just $50 per month could potentially lead to higher prescription volumes for Ozempic and Wegovy.

However, some detractors believe this may be overhyped. That could be why put buyers are piling into these contracts.

NVO Secured Put Sellers

On the other hand, some investors are happy to short these puts by securing $4,700 per contract with their brokerage firm. After entering a trading order to “Sell to Open” this contract, their account receives $63.00.

That works out to a short-put yield of 1.34% for the next month:

  $63/ $4,700 = 0.0134 = 1.34% 

Moreover, even if NVO falls to $47.00, the investor's net breakeven is just $46.37, 5.8% lower than today's price.

Is that a good entry point into NVO? Let's look at that.

Fair Value for NVO Stock

Analysts now project earnings of $3.30 per share this year, but lower next year at $3.24 EPS. 

Its average 5-year forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple has been 28.88x, according to Seeking Alpha, while Morningstar puts it at 12.46x. So, the average of these two is just over 20x (20.67x).

However, its forward P/E is just 15.2x today. 

So, theoretically, NVO could be worth $64.80 (i.e., 20 x $3.24), or +31.6% higher.

So, there is some basis to believe that NVO could be undervalued. However, given that EPS is expected to drop next year, that puts a huge damper on the stock outlook.

Moreover, many analysts have lower price targets (PTs) for NVO stock. For example, Yahoo! Finance shows that the average PT of 14 analysts is $47.35, well below today's price. Similarly, Barchart's mean survey PT is $47.98

However, AnaChart has an average PT of $52.29 from 5 analysts, which is over today's price. AnaChart focuses on recent analyst write-ups.

As a result, analysts' surveys are a mixed bag of some analysts thinking NVO is overvalued and some believing it has room to rise.

The Bottom Line

There are good reasons to believe NVO stock could be overextended after its recent rise. Much of the good news is already in NVO stock.

However, short-sellers of these out-of-the-money puts can make a good yield for the next 2 weeks. Moreover, it allows them to have a potentially profitable lower buy-in point.


On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVO 48.69 +0.75 +1.56%
Novo Nordisk A/S ADR

Most Popular News

A close-up of an AMD office by gehapromo via Adobe Stock 1
Heavy Advanced Micro Devices Call Options Volume Today - Is AMD Undervalued?
A logo for Bending Spoons displayed on a smartphone screen by Timon via Adobe Stock 2
Dear Future Bending Spoons (BSP) Stock Investors, Mark Your Calendars for July 1
Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com__480x318 3
Corn Squaring Up Lower Ahead of USDA Reports, Despite a Cut to Crop Ratings
ServiceNow Inc building in Silicon Valley-by Sundry Photography via iStock 4
ServiceNow's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Gain at Quarter-End, U.S. JOLTS Report and Nike Earnings on Tap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.