Union Pacific's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $164.9 billion , Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP ) is a leading freight railroad company that provides safe, reliable, and efficient transportation services across 23 western U.S. states. The company connects businesses and communities to the global economy while promoting environmentally responsible freight movement through rail transportation.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 23. Ahead of the event, analysts project UNP to report an EPS of $3.14 , a 3.6% rise from $3.03 in the year-ago quarter . The company has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast Union Pacific to post EPS of $12.55, up 7.6% from $11.66 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, EPS is expected to grow 7.7% year-over-year to $13.51 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Union Pacific have increased 18.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.3% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLI ) 24.1% gain over the same period.

Shares of Union Pacific surged 8.8% on Apr. 23 after the company reported strong Q1 2026 results , with net income rising 5% to $1.7 billion, adjusted EPS of $2.93, and record operating revenue of $6.2 billion, while freight revenue increased 4%. The company also improved profitability, with its reported operating ratio improving to 60.5%, alongside record operational metrics including 9% higher freight car velocity, 11% lower terminal dwell, and 6% higher locomotive productivity.

Investor sentiment was further boosted as management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, including mid-single-digit EPS growth, continued operating ratio improvement, $3.3 billion in planned capital investments, strong cash generation, and consistent annual dividend increases.