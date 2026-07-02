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Honeywell International's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Honeywell International Inc operations facility by-JHVEPhoto via iStock
Honeywell International Inc operations facility by-JHVEPhoto via iStock

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Honeywell International Inc. (HON) provides industrial automation, building automation, and energy and sustainability solutions businesses. Valued at $70.3 billion by market cap, its business is aligned with powerful megatrends – automation and energy transition, underpinned by its Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. The diversified industrial conglomerate is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 23.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect HON to report a profit of $4.83 per share on a diluted basis, down 12.2% from $5.50 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect HON to report EPS of $21.04, up 7.6% from $19.56 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 8.8% year over year to $22.89 in fiscal 2027. 

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HON stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 50.8% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI23.9% gains over the same time frame.

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HON lagged as the market favored AI/tech over diversified industrials, with macro uncertainty and uneven manufacturing weighing on sentiment. 

On Apr. 23, HON shares closed down by 2.6% after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue was $9.1 billion, missing analyst estimates of $9.3 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS of $2.45 beat analyst estimates by 5.6%. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on HON stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” nine give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” HON’s average analyst price target is $457.27, indicating a potential upside of 106.2% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 184.73 +1.37 +0.75%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
HON 224.04 +2.29 +1.03%
Honeywell International
$SPX 7,533.94 +50.71 +0.68%
S&P 500 Index

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