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Soybeans Showing Strength Ahead of July 4th Holiday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock
Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock

Soybeans are 5 to 6 ½ cents higher so far on Thursday morning trade. Futures posted gains of 3 to 9 ½ cents across most contracts, led by the front months on Wednesday. Open interest suggested new buying, up 11,141 contracts. There were 30 deliveries against July soybeans overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 15 1/4 cents at $10.85 1/4. Soymeal futures were steady to $1.90 higher, with Soy Oil futures mixed from 28 points higher to 24 points lower. There were no new deliveries issued against July soybean meal overnight, with another 169 deliveries against July soybean oil. The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend. Sunday night will be a normal open. 

USDA will release their weekly Export Sales report shortly, as a Reuters survey shows analysts looking for between 300,000 and 650,000 MT of 2025/26 soybeans sold in the week of 6/25. New crop sales are seen in a range of 350,000 and 900,000 MT. Soybean meal sale are estimated to total 100,000 to 500,000 MT, with bean oil business in a range of 0 to 13,000 MT. 

Fats & Oils data from NASS showed a total of 213.1 mbu of soybeans crushed during May, which was below trade ideas of 214.9 mbu. That was 2.02% below last month and 4.62% larger yr/yr.

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.26 1/4, up 9 1/2 cents, currently up 6 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.85 1/4, up 15 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.33 1/4, up 9 cents, currently up 6 1/4 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.49 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $10.85 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.9357 +0.0823 +0.76%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 65.71 +0.29 +0.44%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ26 307.0 +2.3 +0.75%
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ZSPX26US.CM 10.9085 +0.0602 +0.55%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1155-2 +6-0 +0.52%
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ZSN26 1132-6 +6-4 +0.58%
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ZSQ26 1141-0 +7-6 +0.68%
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