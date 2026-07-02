Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Here's What to Expect From Rollins’ Next Earnings Report

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Pest control exterminator spraying termite pesticide by Andrey Popov via Adobe Stock
Pest control exterminator spraying termite pesticide by Andrey Popov via Adobe Stock

Currently valued at $20.29 billion by market capitalization, Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a global leader in pest control services, safeguarding more than 2.8 million residential and commercial customers across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Backed by a workforce of approximately 22,000 employees and a network of over 850 locations, the company delivers essential protection against termites, rodents, insects, and other pests. 

The company’s impressive portfolio of trusted brands includes Orkin, Clark Pest Control, Fox Pest Control, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Northwest Exterminating, Western Pest Services, Critter Control, Saela Pest Control, and many others, making Rollins one of the world's largest and most recognized pest management companies. The Georgia-based company is gearing up to report its fiscal 2026 second-quarter results soon, with Wall Street expecting another solid performance. 

Analysts forecast earnings of $0.34 per share, representing a 13.3% year-over-year increase. Rollins has a strong track record of execution, having met or exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and missing them once. Looking beyond the quarter, analysts expect the company to deliver full-year fiscal 2026 EPS of $1.24, up 10.7% from $1.12 in fiscal 2025. Earnings growth is projected to remain robust, with EPS expected to climb another 12.1% year over year to $1.39 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

Rollins' stock has had a disappointing run over the past year, significantly underperforming the broader market. Shares have fallen nearly 25.6% during the period, sharply lagging the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has surged 20.7%. Meanwhile, the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) has delivered a more modest gain of about 8.2% over the same stretch.

www.barchart.com

Rollins delivered a solid start to fiscal 2026, reporting first-quarter results on April 22 that exceeded revenue expectations. Revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $906 million, while organic revenue increased 6.6%, helping the company surpass Wall Street's revenue estimate of $894.8 million. On the bottom line, GAAP EPS was unchanged from the prior-year period at $0.22, while adjusted EPS increased 9.1% year over year to $0.24, matching analysts' consensus estimate.

Despite the stock's recent weakness, Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic about Rollins' prospects. The stock carries a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating based on coverage from 17 analysts, including nine "Strong Buy" recommendations, two "Moderate Buy" ratings, and six "Hold" calls. The average price target of $62.56 implies a potential upside of 48.5% from current levels, suggesting analysts see meaningful room for a rebound.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 118.09 +0.81 +0.69%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,483.23 -16.13 -0.22%
S&P 500 Index
ROL 42.14 +0.40 +0.96%
Rollins Inc

Most Popular News

A close-up of an AMD office by gehapromo via Adobe Stock 1
Heavy Advanced Micro Devices Call Options Volume Today - Is AMD Undervalued?
A logo for Bending Spoons displayed on a smartphone screen by Timon via Adobe Stock 2
Dear Future Bending Spoons (BSP) Stock Investors, Mark Your Calendars for July 1
ServiceNow Inc building in Silicon Valley-by Sundry Photography via iStock 3
ServiceNow's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect
Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com__480x318 4
Corn Squaring Up Lower Ahead of USDA Reports, Despite a Cut to Crop Ratings
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Gain at Quarter-End, U.S. JOLTS Report and Nike Earnings on Tap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.