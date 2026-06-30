Dear Future Bending Spoons (BSP) Stock Investors, Mark Your Calendars for July 1

Some companies build products. Others build portfolios. Milan-based Bending Spoons has made a business out of buying forgotten digital brands, polishing them with AI, data science, and subscription-driven strategies, and giving them a second life.

Since its founding more than a decade ago, the company has become one of tech’s most intriguing digital consolidators, snapping up recognizable names such as Vimeo, WeTransfer, Evernote, Eventbrite, and, most recently, AOL. Rather than chasing the next flashy app, Bending Spoons bets that well-known software businesses with loyal user bases can generate far greater value through operational discipline and smarter monetization.

Now, the company is preparing for its biggest milestone yet. Bending Spoons is targeting an IPO expected to price and begin trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market ($NQGS) on July 1, under the ticker symbol BSP. It aims to raise roughly $1.6 billion and introduce public investors to its unique acquisition-driven growth story.

The IPO also brings a fascinating blast from the past. Through its acquisition of AOL, Bending Spoons is putting one of the internet’s most iconic names back in the public spotlight. Older investors may remember AOL as the company behind the historic (and ultimately disastrous) $183 billion merger with Time Warner at the peak of the dot-com boom. After changing hands from Time Warner to Verizon (VZ), then Apollo Global Management, and finally Bending Spoons, the iconic internet brand is once again making its way back into the public market. But this time, it is as part of a company betting that yesterday’s digital winners can still create tomorrow’s returns.

That sets the stage for July 1. For investors watching BSP, it’s not just another software IPO. It’s the market’s chance to see whether giving old digital favorites a fresh shot can actually pay off. Meanwhile, the listing will also reveal whether Wall Street still has an appetite for software IPOs, especially as AI continues to rewrite the rules and crank up the competition.

About Bending Spoons

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bending Spoons isn't your typical software company. Instead of racing to build the next viral app, it has built a business around giving established digital brands a second act. Since 2014, the company has been acquiring well-known but underperforming software businesses, keeping them for the long haul rather than flipping them for a quick profit.

Using AI, data science, product improvements, and sharper subscription strategies, Bending Spoons aims to unlock value from brands like Vimeo, WeTransfer, Evernote, Eventbrite, and AOL. Today, its products collectively serve over a billion registered users, over 400 million monthly active users, and more than seven million paying subscribers every month. The company runs lean, startup-style teams while operating global consumer platforms, with most of its revenue coming from subscriptions.

Although its acquisition strategy has fueled rapid revenue growth, it has also pushed debt higher, making its upcoming IPO a closely watched test of whether its long-term roll-up model can keep delivering.

A Snapshot of Bending Spoons’ Latest Financials

Bending Spoons entered 2026 with plenty of momentum. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, revenue more than doubled annually to $601.3 million, up 132.2% year-over-year (YOY). Gross profit rose 146.7% to $408.2 million, while gross margin expanded to 67.9% from 63.9% a year earlier.

Bending Spoons also remained solidly profitable on an operating basis, posting $120.2 million in operating income with a healthy 20% operating margin. Net income came in at $27.5 million, a notable turnaround from the seasonally softer prior quarter and another sign that the company’s integration playbook continues to deliver.

That performance builds on an impressive 2025. For the full year, revenue grew 94.7% annually to $1.31 billion, while gross profit surged 99.9% to $857.3 million as gross margin climbed to 65.6%. Operating income more than doubled to $277.9 million, reflecting stronger profitability across its growing portfolio.

However, the year was not flawless. Despite healthy operating earnings, Bending Spoons reported a small net loss of $204,000. As the company prepares to go public, investors will likely be asking whether its fast-growing cash-generating software portfolio can continue to outpace the rising cost of carrying that debt in a higher-for-longer interest-rate environment.

As of March 31, Bending Spoons held $741 million in cash and cash equivalents, but it also carried a hefty $5.9 billion in total liabilities, including $4.4 billion of debt. On the bright side, the business continued to generate healthy cash, producing $341 million in free cash flow over the trailing 12 months while spending just $3.7 million on capital expenditures.

Still, the balance sheet tells a more complicated story. The company ended Q1 with negative working capital, underscoring its near-term funding needs and reinforcing why the IPO proceeds could be important. Notably, management has not indicated that the new capital will be used to reduce debt. Instead, investors are betting the company can continue generating strong enough returns from future acquisitions to support its roughly 6x pre-IPO net leverage, a strategy that could face added pressure if interest rates remain elevated.

Can Bending Spoons Keep Its Roll-Up Strategy Running?

Bending Spoons has built its business around a simple idea of buying established digital brands, improving their operations, and growing them over time. But every new acquisition requires capital, and so far, the company has leaned heavily on debt to fund its expansion. That approach has worked during years of rapid revenue growth, but it also leaves the company more exposed if borrowing costs stay elevated.

The numbers highlight both sides of the story. Despite carrying billions of dollars in debt, Bending Spoons has consistently generated operating margins of around 20%, proving it can run its portfolio efficiently. Its game plan is to acquire more digital businesses, use AI to streamline operations, improve subscription monetization, expand advertising revenue, and keep growing organically. Those ambitions are supported by large, expanding digital markets that should provide a favorable backdrop in the years ahead.

Still, investors should not ignore the risks. Many of the company's acquisitions are mature, legacy businesses that could struggle to compete against AI-native platforms built from scratch. On top of that, subscription revenue remains heavily concentrated, with the U.S. accounting for roughly 65% of Q1 2026 sales, adding another layer of concentration risk.

There’s also the balance sheet. Rising interest rates have made debt more expensive, with annualized interest expense already running into the hundreds of millions of dollars. As a foreign private issuer, Bending Spoons will also have fewer reporting requirements than many U.S.-listed peers, giving investors less visibility into its operations.

Ultimately, buying BSP stock is less about today’s portfolio and more about confidence in management’s ability to keep finding overlooked digital assets, successfully turning them around, and generating returns that comfortably outweigh the growing cost of debt. With leverage this high, there is not much room for an acquisition that fails to deliver.

Final Thought on Bending Spoons

As the company prepares to ring the Nasdaq opening bell, investors are weighing whether an acquisition-first playbook can still outperform in today’s AI-driven world.

The company has several advantages, including a proven ability to acquire and integrate digital businesses, a portfolio with global reach, recurring subscription revenue, and a disciplined operating model. Meanwhile, its strategy depends on consistently executing successful acquisitions while managing a sizable debt load and an increasingly complex portfolio. AI also cuts both ways. It offers opportunities to improve products, reduce costs, and expand margins, but it could just as easily make some of Bending Spoons’ legacy software assets less relevant. Adding regulatory scrutiny, customer churn, pricing pressure, and leverage, the margin for error narrows.

July 1 marks the beginning of that test, and Wall Street will be watching closely to see whether Bending Spoons can keep its momentum going.