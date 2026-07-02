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Westinghouse Air Brake Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cargo train platform with freight train container at depot by Prasit Rodphan via Adobe Stock
Cargo train platform with freight train container at depot by Prasit Rodphan via Adobe Stock

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) provides locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company has a market cap of $45.7 billion and operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. 

WAB is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 22, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.63 on a diluted basis, up 15.9% from $2.27 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.  

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $10.61, up 18.3% from $8.97 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 14.9% year over year (YoY) to $12.19 in fiscal 2027.        

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WAB stock has grown 26.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.7% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI23.9% rise during the same time frame.      

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On Apr. 22, WAB stock rose 1.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.71, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.25 to $10.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.2 billion to $12.5 billion.  

Analysts are moderately bullish on WAB, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, eight are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and four suggest a “Hold.” WAB’s average analyst price target is $302.09, indicating an upside of 14.4% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 183.36 -1.87 -1.01%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,483.23 -16.13 -0.22%
S&P 500 Index
WAB 264.00 -5.60 -2.08%
Wabtec Corp

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