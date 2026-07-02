Westinghouse Air Brake Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation ( WAB ) provides locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company has a market cap of $45.7 billion and operates in two segments, Freight and Transit.

WAB is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 22, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.63 on a diluted basis, up 15.9% from $2.27 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $10.61, up 18.3% from $8.97 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 14.9% year over year (YoY) to $12.19 in fiscal 2027.

WAB stock has grown 26.1% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.7% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 23.9% rise during the same time frame.

On Apr. 22, WAB stock rose 1.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.71, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.25 to $10.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.2 billion to $12.5 billion.