What You Need To Know Ahead of Edwards Lifesciences' Earnings Release

With a market cap of $52.1 billion , Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ( EW ) is a global leader in structural heart innovation, dedicated to improving patient lives through breakthrough medical technologies and evidence-based solutions. Driven by a patient-focused culture and strong partnerships with clinicians and healthcare stakeholders, the company delivers life-changing innovations to people around the world.

The Irvine, California-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts forecast EW to post an adjusted EPS of $0.73 , a growth of nearly 9% from $0.67 in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line projections in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict Edwards Lifesciences to report adjusted EPS of $3, an increase of 17.2% from $2.56 in fiscal 2025 .

EW stock has gained 18.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 21.3% rise . However, the stock has outperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 16.5% return over the same period.

Edwards Lifesciences shares rose 5.6% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 23 as the company delivered stronger-than-expected growth, with sales increasing 16.7% to $1.65 billion, TAVR sales rising 14.4% to $1.20 billion, TMTT sales reaching $173 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.78. The company also raised its 2026 guidance, increasing constant-currency sales growth to 9% - 11%, TAVR sales growth to 7% - 9%, and adjusted EPS guidance to $2.95 - 3.05.

Additionally, investors were encouraged by continued strong adoption of the SAPIEN TAVR platform and expanding demand for EVOQUE, PASCAL, and SAPIEN M3.