What You Need To Know Ahead of Edwards Lifesciences' Earnings Release

With a market cap of $52.1 billion, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is a global leader in structural heart innovation, dedicated to improving patient lives through breakthrough medical technologies and evidence-based solutions. Driven by a patient-focused culture and strong partnerships with clinicians and healthcare stakeholders, the company delivers life-changing innovations to people around the world.
The Irvine, California-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts forecast EW to post an adjusted EPS of $0.73, a growth of nearly 9% from $0.67 in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line projections in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.
For fiscal 2026, analysts predict Edwards Lifesciences to report adjusted EPS of $3, an increase of 17.2% from $2.56 in fiscal 2025.
EW stock has gained 18.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 21.3% rise. However, the stock has outperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV) 16.5% return over the same period.
Edwards Lifesciences shares rose 5.6% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 23 as the company delivered stronger-than-expected growth, with sales increasing 16.7% to $1.65 billion, TAVR sales rising 14.4% to $1.20 billion, TMTT sales reaching $173 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.78. The company also raised its 2026 guidance, increasing constant-currency sales growth to 9% - 11%, TAVR sales growth to 7% - 9%, and adjusted EPS guidance to $2.95 - 3.05.
Additionally, investors were encouraged by continued strong adoption of the SAPIEN TAVR platform and expanding demand for EVOQUE, PASCAL, and SAPIEN M3.
Analysts' consensus rating on EW stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 29 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 19 "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys," and eight "Holds." The average analyst price target is $97.48, suggesting a potential upside of 6.9% from current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.