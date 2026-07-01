Comfort Systems’ Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market cap of $69.8 billion, Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) is a leading provider of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) contracting services in the United States. The Houston, Texas-based company designs, installs, maintains, repairs, and replaces heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, piping, and building automation systems for commercial, industrial, and institutional customers.

The industrial titan is expected to announce its Q2 earnings for FY2026 in the near future. Before this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $10.38 per share, up 59% from $6.53 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect FIX to report a profit of $43.39 per share, up 50.2% from $28.88 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 21.2% year over year to $52.59 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of FIX have surged 269.6% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.9% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 25.6% uptick over the same time period.

On June 22, FIX shares jumped 5% after the company announced key leadership appointments, naming Craig Sasser as Chief Operating Officer and Briston Blair as Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, moves aimed at strengthening its long-term growth strategy and driving future innovation.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about FIX’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 11 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," and two indicate “Hold." The mean price target for FIX is $2,128.62, indicating a 7.4% potential upside from the current levels.