Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Comfort Systems’ Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $69.8 billion, Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) is a leading provider of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) contracting services in the United States. The Houston, Texas-based company designs, installs, maintains, repairs, and replaces heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, piping, and building automation systems for commercial, industrial, and institutional customers.

The industrial titan is expected to announce its Q2 earnings for FY2026 in the near future. Before this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $10.38 per share, up 59% from $6.53 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect FIX to report a profit of $43.39 per share, up 50.2% from $28.88 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 21.2% year over year to $52.59 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com 

Shares of FIX have surged 269.6% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.9% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 25.6% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com 

On June 22, FIX shares jumped 5% after the company announced key leadership appointments, naming Craig Sasser as Chief Operating Officer and Briston Blair as Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, moves aimed at strengthening its long-term growth strategy and driving future innovation.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about FIX’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 11 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," and two indicate “Hold." The mean price target for FIX is $2,128.62, indicating a 7.4% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FIX 1,981.95 +33.26 +1.71%
Comfort Systems USA
XLI 185.23 +2.47 +1.35%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,499.36 +58.93 +0.79%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia Is Still a Bargain. Analysts See 57% Upside in NVDA Stock.
A game controller in front of a Roblox computer screen by Miguel Lagoa via Shutterstock 2
Roblox Shows Huge, Unusual Call Option Activity - Is RBLX Stock Too Cheap?
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 3
SanDisk Stock: Here’s Why Analysts Are Quietly Raising Price Targets
Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock 4
Corn Falling Lower to Start the Week
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Stock Is in the ‘Twilight Zone.’ These Analysts Say You Should Buy It Now Before It Breaks Free.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.