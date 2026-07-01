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Here's What to Expect From T-Mobile’s Next Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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T-Mobile US Inc store signage by- jetcityimage via iStock
T-Mobile US Inc store signage by- jetcityimage via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $188.3 billion, T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) is one of the largest wireless telecommunications providers in the United States, offering mobile voice, messaging, and high-speed data services to consumers, businesses, and government customers. The Bellevue, Washington-based company also provides broadband internet through its expanding 5G network and sells smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices.

TMUS is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, July 23, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.57 on a diluted basis, down 9.5% from $2.84 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s earnings per share to be $10.65, up 4.8% from $10.16 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 23.5% year over year to $13.15 in fiscal 2027.

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TMUS stock has declined 29.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.9% rise and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC1.3% rise during the same time frame.

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On June 25, T-Mobile declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be paid on Sept. 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 28, 2026, reflecting the company's continued commitment to returning capital to shareholders while maintaining confidence in its financial strength and cash flow generation.

Analysts are highly bullish on TMUS, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 30 analysts covering the stock, 21 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and six suggest a “Hold.” TMUS’ average analyst price target of $257.45 indicates an upside of 59.5% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TMUS 167.73 -6.24 -3.59%
T-Mobile US
$SPX 7,499.36 +58.93 +0.79%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 107.13 -0.75 -0.70%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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