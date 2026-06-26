Soybeans Showing Slight Losses on Friday

Soybeans are trading 1 to 3 cent losses at Friday’s midday. July options expire on Friday with FND on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 2 1/2 cents at $10.76 1/4. Soymeal futures are down $2.30 in the nearbys, with Soy Oil futures back on the steadier side.

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows much of NE, SD, IA, the southern portions of MN/WI as well as the northern areas of the Eastern Corn Belt with very limited rainfall. Totals of 1 to 2 inches are seen in much of the ECB. The 8-14 day outlook from the CPC shows warmer than normal temps across the US, with the ECB looking at drier than normal precipitation.

Export Sales data has old crop soybean export commitments at 41.039 MMT as of 6/18, which is 100% of the USDA export projection. Actual shipments are 36.765 MMT, which is 89% of the USDA number. New crop business has reached 2.238 MMT, which is 65.89% above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.24 1/2, down 3 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.76 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.35, down 2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.55 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,