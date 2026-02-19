Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Allegion Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Allegion plc (ALLE), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, manufactures and markets mechanical and electronic security products and solutions. Valued at $14 billion by market cap, the company offers door controls, locks, electronic security systems, and time and attendance solutions under brands like Schlage, CISA, and Von Duprin.

Shares of this global security products and solutions provider have outperformed the broader market over the past year. ALLE has gained 29.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.3%. In 2026, ALLE stock is up 2.1%, surpassing the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, ALLE’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 26.3% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 12.8% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit returns over the same time frame.

Allegion's performance was driven by strong non-residential demand and electronics growth, offset by softness in residential markets. The company's non-residential business delivered high single-digit organic growth, while electronics revenue grew low double digits, driven by Western Europe and the DACH region.

On Feb. 17, ALLE shares closed down more than 9% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.94 did not meet Wall Street expectations of $2.01. The company’s revenue was $1 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts. ALLE expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $8.70 to $8.90.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect ALLE’s EPS to grow 7.4% to $8.74 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 12 analysts covering ALLE stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, and nine “Holds.”

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months.

On Feb. 5, Joe O’Dea from Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) maintained a “Hold” rating on ALLE with a price target of $175, implying a potential upside of 7.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $182.70 represents a 12.4% premium to ALLE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $203 suggests an upside potential of 24.9%.