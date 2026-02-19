Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Allegion Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Allegion plc HQ sign-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Allegion plc HQ sign-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Allegion plc (ALLE), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, manufactures and markets mechanical and electronic security products and solutions. Valued at $14 billion by market cap, the company offers door controls, locks, electronic security systems, and time and attendance solutions under brands like Schlage, CISA, and Von Duprin.

Shares of this global security products and solutions provider have outperformed the broader market over the past year. ALLE has gained 29.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.3%. In 2026, ALLE stock is up 2.1%, surpassing the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, ALLE’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 26.3% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 12.8% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Allegion's performance was driven by strong non-residential demand and electronics growth, offset by softness in residential markets. The company's non-residential business delivered high single-digit organic growth, while electronics revenue grew low double digits, driven by Western Europe and the DACH region. 

On Feb. 17, ALLE shares closed down more than 9% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.94 did not meet Wall Street expectations of $2.01. The company’s revenue was $1 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts. ALLE expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $8.70 to $8.90.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect ALLE’s EPS to grow 7.4% to $8.74 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 12 analysts covering ALLE stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, and nine “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months. 

On Feb. 5, Joe O’Dea from Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) maintained a “Hold” rating on ALLE with a price target of $175, implying a potential upside of 7.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $182.70 represents a 12.4% premium to ALLE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $203 suggests an upside potential of 24.9%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 175.04 -0.04 -0.02%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
WFC 88.56 +1.16 +1.33%
Wells Fargo & Company
$SPX 6,881.31 +38.09 +0.56%
S&P 500 Index
ALLE 162.59 -0.08 -0.05%
Allegion Plc

Most Popular News

Dividends by Designer491 via iStock 1
Earn While You Sleep: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock 2
As Tesla Gains U.S. Market Share, Should You Buy TSLA Stock?
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall as AI Concerns Dampen Market Sentiment
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
SoftBank Just Sold $3.6 Billion Worth of Nvidia Stock. Should You Ditch NVDA Too?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Lower as AI Jitters Linger, Fed Minutes and U.S. Economic Data Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot