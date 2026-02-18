Barchart.com
Wheat Rallies on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock
The wheat complex was in bounce back mode on Wednesday, with gains across all three markets.. Chicago SRW futures were up 9 to 10 cents at the close.  KC HRW futures led the bull’s charge, with contracts up 11 to 12 ¼ cents in the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat saw strength, with contracts 5 to 6 cents higher.

The annual Ag Outlook Forum from USDA will publish initial armchair estimates for the 2026 wheat crop on Thursday. Heading into the release, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are looking for all wheat acreage to be reported at 44.7 million acres, down ~600,000 acres from last year if realized. Production is seen at 1.872 bbu, down 113 mbu from last year. 

The forecast for the next week calls for light precip totals in SRW area, with the Southern Plains remaining dry. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.47, up 9 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.52 1/2, up 10 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.51, up 12 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.61 3/4, up 11 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.74, up 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.85, up 5 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 561-6s +11-2 +2.04%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 551-0s +12-2 +2.27%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7400s +0.0575 +1.01%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 547-0s +9-2 +1.72%
Wheat
ZWK26 552-4s +10-0 +1.84%
Wheat

