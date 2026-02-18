Barchart.com
Wheat Holding Higher on Wednesday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Beautiful Landscape Of Sunset Over Wheat Field by Yuriy_Kulik via iStock
The wheat complex is in bounce back mode on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are trading 5 to 7 ½ cents higher on Wednesday.  KC HRW futures are posting 7 to 8 cent midday gains. MPLS spring wheat is showing 2 to 3 cent gains at midday.

The annual Ag Outlook Forum from USDA will publish initial armchair estimates for the 2026 wheat crop on Thursday. Heading into the release, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are looking for all wheat acreage to be reported at 44.7 million acres, down ~600,000 acres from last year if realized. Production is seen at 1.872 bbu, down 113 mbu from last year. 

The forecast for the next week calls for light precip totals in SRW area, with the Southern Plains remaining dry. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.43, up 5 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.49 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.46, up 7 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.57 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.70 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.82 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 559-6 +9-2 +1.68%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 548-0 +9-2 +1.72%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7175 +0.0350 +0.62%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 545-0 +7-2 +1.35%
Wheat
ZWK26 551-2 +8-6 +1.61%
Wheat

