Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on L3Harris Technologies Stock?

Melbourne, Florida-based L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers. Valued at $64.7 billion by market cap, the company designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems. It also provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.

Shares of this leading global aerospace and defense technology company have notably outperformed the broader market over the past year. LHX has gained 75.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11.9%. In 2026, LHX stock is up 18.1%, surpassing the SPX’s marginal fall on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, LHX’s outperformance is also apparent compared to SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 62.1% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s returns on a YTD basis outshines the ETF’s 13.4% gains over the same time frame.

On Jan. 29, LHX shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.86 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.76. The company’s revenue was $5.6 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $5.8 billion. LHX expects full-year EPS in the range of $11.30 to $11.50, and revenue in the range of $23 billion to $23.5 billion.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect LHX’s EPS to grow 7.4% to $11.52 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering LHX stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, and six “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with 15 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 6, Bernstein kept an “Outperform” rating on LHX and raised the price target to $405, implying a potential upside of 16.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $375.50 represents an 8.3% premium to LHX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $443 suggests an upside potential of 27.8%.