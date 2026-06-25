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What to Expect From Fastenal’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Fastenal Co_ truck and logo on building-by jetcityimage via iStock
Fastenal Co_ truck and logo on building-by jetcityimage via iStock

Valued at $52.3 billion by market cap, Fastenal Company (FAST) is a leading distributor of industrial and construction supplies, serving customers across manufacturing, construction, warehousing, transportation, government, and other industries. Headquartered in Winona, Minnesota, the company operates an extensive network of branches, onsite locations, distribution centers, and vending machines throughout North America and internationally.

The industrial sector giant is expected to release its second-quarter results before the market opens on Monday, July 13. Ahead of the event, analysts expect FAST to deliver an adjusted EPS of $0.33, up 13.8% from $0.29 reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it has met or exceeded Street’s bottom-line estimates thrice over the past four quarters, it has missed Street's projections on another occasion.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect FAST to deliver an EPS of $1.23, up 12.8% from $1.09 reported in 2025. Looking further, its EPS is likely to rise 10.6% annually to $1.36 in FY2027.

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Fastenal’s stock prices have soared 13.4% over the past 52 weeks, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.8% gains and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI24.2% returns during the same time frame.

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On June 9, FAST shares popped 1.3% after the company partnered with FIRST Robotics to improve accessibility at future FIRST Robotics Competition events by manufacturing custom ramps that provide wheelchair users with clear sightlines to operate their robots. The initiative, inspired by Team 3313 Mechatronics and supported by FIRST engineers, reflects Fastenal's ongoing commitment to STEM education, inclusion, and workforce development.

However, analysts remain cautious about the stock’s prospects, maintaining a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 16 analysts covering the stock, opinions include five “Strong Buys,” eight “Holds,” and three “Strong Sells.” Its mean price target of $47.08 implies an upswing potential of 1.8% from the current market prices. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 180.21 +2.06 +1.16%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,358.22 -7.24 -0.10%
S&P 500 Index
FAST 46.26 +0.66 +1.45%
Fastenal Company

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