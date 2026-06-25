What to Expect From Fastenal’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Valued at $52.3 billion by market cap, Fastenal Company (FAST) is a leading distributor of industrial and construction supplies, serving customers across manufacturing, construction, warehousing, transportation, government, and other industries. Headquartered in Winona, Minnesota, the company operates an extensive network of branches, onsite locations, distribution centers, and vending machines throughout North America and internationally.

The industrial sector giant is expected to release its second-quarter results before the market opens on Monday, July 13. Ahead of the event, analysts expect FAST to deliver an adjusted EPS of $0.33, up 13.8% from $0.29 reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it has met or exceeded Street’s bottom-line estimates thrice over the past four quarters, it has missed Street's projections on another occasion.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect FAST to deliver an EPS of $1.23, up 12.8% from $1.09 reported in 2025. Looking further, its EPS is likely to rise 10.6% annually to $1.36 in FY2027.

Fastenal’s stock prices have soared 13.4% over the past 52 weeks, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.8% gains and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 24.2% returns during the same time frame.

On June 9, FAST shares popped 1.3% after the company partnered with FIRST Robotics to improve accessibility at future FIRST Robotics Competition events by manufacturing custom ramps that provide wheelchair users with clear sightlines to operate their robots. The initiative, inspired by Team 3313 Mechatronics and supported by FIRST engineers, reflects Fastenal's ongoing commitment to STEM education, inclusion, and workforce development.

However, analysts remain cautious about the stock’s prospects, maintaining a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 16 analysts covering the stock, opinions include five “Strong Buys,” eight “Holds,” and three “Strong Sells.” Its mean price target of $47.08 implies an upswing potential of 1.8% from the current market prices.