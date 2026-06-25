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Here's What to Expect From Progressive Corporation's Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock

The Progressive Corporation (PGR), headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio, operates as an insurance holding company. Valued at $126 billion by market cap, the company provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services. The leading property & casualty insurance company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 on Wednesday, Jul. 15.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PGR to report a profit of $4.47 per share on a diluted basis, down 8.4% from $4.88 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect PGR to report EPS of $16.91, down 7.3% from $18.25 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to decline 3.1% year over year to $16.39 in fiscal 2027. 

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PGR stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 17.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF4.2% gains over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 15, PGR shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS came in at $4.80, up 9.8% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenue stood at $22.2 billion, up 8.7% year over year. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PGR stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 15 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” PGR’s average analyst price target is $234.55, indicating a potential upside of 6.4% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 53.72 -0.16 -0.30%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,358.22 -7.24 -0.10%
S&P 500 Index
PGR 220.50 +4.81 +2.23%
Progressive Corp

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