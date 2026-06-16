Soybean Bulls Power into the Close with Tuesday Gains

Soybeans held off the early weakness on Tuesday, as day session buying took price action 7 ½ to 11 ¾ cents higher into the close. Rumors of Chinese inquiries into the US sparked some buying interest early. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 10 3/4 cents at $10.77 3/4. Soymeal futures were up $1.50 to $2.80 at the close, with Soy Oil futures falling 55 to 145 points led by the nearbys.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed 95% of the US soybean crop planted by 6/7, up 2% from normal, with 88% emerged and 6 percentage points faster than normal. Condition ratings were back up 1% to 66% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index up 1 points to 368. The crop was notedly improved in IN (+10), MN (+4), ND (+10) and SD (+11). Weakening conditions were tallied in IL (-7), IA (-6), NE (-12), and OH (-1).

Brazil’s soybean exports in June are estimated at 15.31 MMT according to ANEC, up 0.93 MMT from their previous estimate.

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.30, up 10 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $10.77, up 10 3/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.34 1/2, up 11 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.46 1/2, up 11 3/4 cents,