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Soybean Bulls Power into the Close with Tuesday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock
Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock

Soybeans held off the early weakness on Tuesday, as day session buying took price action 7 ½ to 11 ¾ cents higher into the close. Rumors of Chinese inquiries into the US sparked some buying interest early. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 10 3/4 cents at $10.77 3/4. Soymeal futures were up $1.50 to $2.80 at the close, with Soy Oil futures falling 55 to 145 points led by the nearbys.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed 95% of the US soybean crop planted by 6/7, up 2% from normal, with 88% emerged and 6 percentage points faster than normal. Condition ratings were back up 1% to 66% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index up 1 points to 368. The crop was notedly improved in IN (+10), MN (+4), ND (+10) and SD (+11). Weakening conditions were tallied in IL (-7), IA (-6), NE (-12), and OH (-1). 

Brazil’s soybean exports in June are estimated at 15.31 MMT according to ANEC, up 0.93 MMT from their previous estimate.

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.30, up 10 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.77, up 10 3/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.34 1/2, up 11 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.46 1/2, up 11 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.81 1/4, up 12 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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ZSN26 1130-0s +10-6 +0.96%
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ZSQ26 1134-4s +11-0 +0.98%
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