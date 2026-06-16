Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Fading off Early Weakness with Midday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Tofu and soybeans by Ika Rakhmawati Hilal via iStock
Tofu and soybeans by Ika Rakhmawati Hilal via iStock

Soybeans are holding on to the day session opening gains after overnight weakness. Trade shot higher at the 8:30 am CDT open with midday gains of 8 to 11 cents so far at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 8 cents at $10.84 1/4. Soymeal futures are up $1.80 to $2.10 at midday, with Soy Oil futures 155 to 160 points lower.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed 95% of the US soybean crop planted by 6/7, up 2% from normal, with 88% emerged and 6 percentage points faster than normal. Condition ratings were back up 1% to 66% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index up 1 points to 368.

Brazil’s soybean exports in June are estimated at 15.31 MMT according to ANEC, up 0.93 MMT from their previous estimate.

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.27 1/4, up 8 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.74 1/4, up 8 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.32 1/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.45 1/4, up 10 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.80 1/2, up 10 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.7373 +0.0753 +0.71%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 68.11 -1.20 -1.73%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ26 306.2 +0.6 +0.20%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.7825 +0.0983 +0.92%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1144-4 +9-6 +0.86%
Soybean
ZSN26 1126-6 +7-4 +0.67%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1131-6 +8-2 +0.73%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Nike Neon Sign via Shutterstock 1
Why I’m Buying Nike After Warning About Its Relevance Problem
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Set to Open Sharply Higher as Oil Sinks on U.S.-Iran Deal, Fed Meeting Awaited
Autodesk Inc_ Portland office-by hapabapa via iStock 3
Autodesk Stock At Recent Lows Spurs Unusual Put Options Activity - Is ADSK Too Cheap?
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
Why GOOGL Stock May Have More Room to Run Even After a 100% Rally
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Soar on US-Iran Peace Agreement
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.