The SpaceX IPO Created a Giant Bubble for Space Stocks. SPCX’s Official Trading Debut Proved Much of the Rally Was Simply Hype.

The official trading debut of SpaceX (SPCX) stock has triggered a dramatic unwinding of proxy trades that investors had been using to gain indirect exposure to the space giant.

In the weeks and months leading up to the listing, stocks with any tangible connection to SpaceX rallied sharply as traders unable to access the private company piled into publicly traded alternatives. Now, those proxy positions are collapsing as the rationale for holding them evaporates.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) suffered the most severe reversal, plunging 34% on Friday and completely erasing Thursday’s 25% surge. The stock had been used as a pure space-sector momentum play, but a combination of profit-taking and a new SEC filing revealing equity dilution accelerated the selloff. AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), whose satellites are scheduled to launch on a SpaceX rocket next week, fell nearly 13% despite having rallied 61% over the preceding four months. EchoStar (SATS), which owns an estimated 3% stake in SpaceX directly, dropped 14% before partially recovering. Intuitive Machines (LUNR) fell 10%, and Planet Labs (PL) declined 9%, both giving back portions of gains accumulated during the pre-IPO frenzy.

The mechanics behind this crash are straightforward. Investors who had accumulated space-sector stocks as proxy bets now have the option to own SpaceX directly, creating a powerful incentive to liquidate peripheral holdings and redirect capital toward the real thing. This rotation effect was anticipated by market analysts who had outlined three possible scenarios months ago: a halo effect lifting all space stocks, a comparison effect making competitors look inferior to SpaceX, or a capital-reallocation effect as investors sell proxies to fund SpaceX purchases. Friday’s price action confirms the third scenario is playing out aggressively.

Despite the proxy selloff, options activity suggests some traders view the declines as buying opportunities. Calls outnumbered puts in all three major proxy names, with AST SpaceMobile seeing more than 250,000 contracts traded for over $60 million in premium. Institutional demand for AST options remains notable, and space-themed ETFs like the Procure Space ETF (UFO) and the Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF (JEDI) are creating a supply bottleneck as they continue purchasing shares of underlying holdings to meet inflows. These ETFs are up 38% and 33% respectively in 2026, partly driven by investors who cannot access SpaceX directly pouring money into passive space-sector vehicles.

SpaceX itself opened at $150, surged to just below $168 as of this writing and pushed the company’s market capitalization above $2 trillion, making Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire with an estimated fortune exceeding $1.1 trillion. The stock drew over $350 billion in investor demand against the $75 billion offering, leaving the deal roughly four times oversubscribed. Retail investors received allocations in the low 20% range, below the initially expected 30%, as institutional demand overwhelmed the book.

The proxy trade unwind extends beyond traditional equities into crypto-native instruments. Synthetic SpaceX perpetual futures on Hyperliquid topped $500 million in 24-hour volume as traders repositioned around the actual listing price, while tokenized access attempts through platforms like Bybit failed entirely when no IPO allocation was delivered. The convergence of the real SPCX price with previously speculative synthetic pricing effectively destroyed the premium that pre-IPO derivative traders had been paying. Looking ahead, the proxy trade dynamic may not fully resolve in a single session, as SpaceX options begin trading Tuesday and could further cannibalize demand for indirect exposure names, while the staggered insider lockup structure beginning in August introduces additional uncertainty about whether the broader space sector can recover or will continue to be overshadowed by the gravitational pull of SpaceX itself.

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