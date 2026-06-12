Perpetual Futures Contracts Point to SPCX Stock Nailing a $2 Trillion Valuation After the SpaceX IPO. The Biggest Test of Accuracy Will Come in December.

Perpetual futures contracts tied to SpaceX have emerged as the primary mechanism through which global investors have been expressing views on the SPCX stock price before its Nasdaq debut later today, June 12.

This has effectively created an unprecedented when-issued market for the largest IPO in history. These instruments, available on crypto platforms including Hyperliquid, Binance, Bitget, and OKX, allow traders to speculate on SpaceX’s implied valuation without holding actual equity, using leverage typically capped at 3x to 5x. The sheer scale of activity is remarkable: cumulative trading volume exceeded $2.6 billion since late May, with more than $1 billion exchanged in just the 72 hours preceding the listing, while open interest reached approximately $363 million.

The pricing signal from these perpetual futures has been consistently bullish relative to the $135 IPO price. On the eve of trading, SPCX perpetuals on Hyperliquid were quoting between $162 and $180, implying a valuation of $2.1 trillion to $2.3 trillion versus the bookbuilt $1.77 trillion. This roughly 20%-35% premium above the offer price aligned closely with signals from IG International’s shadow derivatives and Polymarket’s prediction contracts, which placed 70% odds on SpaceX closing above $2 trillion in market capitalization on its first day. The convergence of multiple independent pricing systems around the same premium zone lends credibility to the signal, even though the instruments are synthetic and carry no equity ownership rights.

Several structural factors explain why investors turned to these alternative products rather than waiting for the official listing.

SpaceX remained a private company whose shares were largely inaccessible to retail investors until the IPO, and even the IPO allocation process left many individual investors with minimal or zero shares despite more than $100 billion in retail orders. Investors in mainland China and Hong Kong were explicitly excluded from the offering due to ITAR restrictions, pushing excluded participants toward Binance’s SPCXUSDT contract as a synthetic workaround. The four-times oversubscription of the IPO itself confirmed that traditional channels were insufficient to absorb demand, creating a natural overflow into crypto-native instruments.

What these pre-IPO perpetuals teach us about the SpaceX IPO is multifaceted. First, they functioned as a continuous, globally accessible price discovery mechanism that U.S. equity markets have historically lacked for new listings, analogous to the when-issued trading that has long existed for U.S. Treasury auctions. The $550 billion gap between the bookbuilt valuation and the crypto-derived consensus suggested the underwriting syndicate deliberately left substantial money on the table, a classic feature of fixed-price mega-IPOs designed to ensure a strong first-day pop. Second, the presence of both aggressively bullish and notable bearish positions — including a $5.7 million leveraged short by one prominent trader — demonstrated that these markets were not purely euphoric but reflected genuine two-way price formation.

However, the instruments carry significant limitations as predictive tools. The contracts are not anchored to real equity trades and reflect speculative sentiment rather than fundamental value, with prices having swung from above $220 down to the $160-$180 range within weeks. Fundamental analysts present a starkly different picture, with Morningstar’s discounted cash flow model valuing SpaceX at just $63 per share and NYU professor and so-called “Dean of Valuation” Aswath Damodaran’s model arriving at approximately $98, both far below the IPO price and dramatically below the perpetuals’ implied price. The $1.5 trillion spread between the lowest credible fundamental valuation and the highest market-implied valuation represents extraordinary disagreement that a single opening cross must begin to resolve.

The pre-IPO perpetuals also revealed the growing convergence between crypto infrastructure and traditional finance, with tokenized equity products from Ondo Finance, Backed, Dinari, and Backpack Securities racing to offer on-chain SPCX representations within hours of the Nasdaq open. This experiment establishes a template for future mega-IPOs from OpenAI and Anthropic, both of which are expected to seek trillion-dollar valuations. The real test of whether the billions wagered through perpetual futures corresponded to actual market reality will come not just at the opening cross but over the subsequent months, particularly around the December 2026 lockup expiry when insider selling pressure could validate the fundamental bears or confirm the crypto market’s bullish consensus.

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