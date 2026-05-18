Dear Future SpaceX (SPCX) Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 12

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Artificial intelligence (AI) kept Wall Street wrapped around its finger for years, dominating headlines, hijacking earnings calls, and steering nearly every major investment narrative ever since the generative AI gold rush burst onto the scene.

Now, a full-blown initial public offering (IPO) frenzy waits in the wings, and the companies preparing to hit public in 2026 carry enough star power to stop traffic. Cerebras Systems (CBRS), the AI inference and training chipmaker, fired the first shot on May 14 , offering the market a tantalizing preview of the appetite investors carries into this season.

That, however, was only the opening act. In less than four weeks, Elon Musk's SpaceX would likely snatch the crown right from Saudi Aramco as the largest IPO in history, delivering the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) one genuinely historic day that the market would be talking about for years to come.

The timing could not have fallen into place more perfectly. The IPO market is finally finding its footing again after spending the last few years weathering storms tied to tariff policies and geopolitical uncertainty. Investors now smell opportunity from a mile away, and SpaceX has entered the arena with enough attention to raise the roof.

About SpaceX

Founded by Elon Musk in 2002, SpaceX has transformed itself from a relative underdog into an aerospace behemoth holding billions of dollars in government contracts while serving as the backbone of America's space program.

The company designs, manufactures, and launches rockets and spacecraft, fielding a fleet of reusable rockets that includes the Falcon 9, which SpaceX claims as the first orbital class rocket capable of reflight, and the Falcon Heavy, its super heavy lift vehicle built for payloads that demand brute force at scale.

Starlink adds another ace up SpaceX’s sleeve. The satellite-based broadband service operates the largest satellite network in low Earth orbit while pumping crucial revenue into the business. Also, SpaceX gained ownership of the Grok AI assistant after completing an all-stock acquisition of xAI in February.

The Biggest-Ever IPO

Set to trade under the ticker SPCX, SpaceX is moving faster than anyone expected, targeting a prospectus release next Wednesday, a roadshow launch on Thursday, June 4, a share sale on Thursday, June 11, and its first day of trading on Friday, June 12, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The timetable lands the offering squarely in the second week of June, well ahead of the late June window the company had originally set its sights on, which the sources say had loosely aligned with Musk's birthday.

SpaceX filed its S-1 registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 1 and is looking to raise approximately $75 billion at a valuation ranging around $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion. This would officially make it the biggest stock market flotation in history, surpassing every offering that came before it.

The nearly $2 trillion valuation target alone already represents a massive upward jump from the $1.25 trillion combined valuation SpaceX carried when it folded Musk's AI startup xAI into its structure back in February.

A debut at this valuation range could trigger a broad repricing across the space supply chain. As new capital enters every sector connected to the SpaceX ecosystem, investors could quickly revalue pure-play operators with direct exposure to satellite launches and space infrastructure, propelling disproportionate growth throughout the industry.

Five Shares for the Price of One

A majority of SpaceX shareholders voted to approve the 5-for-1 stock split. Shareholders received emails showing the stock’s fair market value adjusted to $105.32 per share from $526.59 per share after the split.

The move changes neither SpaceX’s market cap nor its operational performance. Still, the lower share price opens the door wider for retail investors who cannot purchase fractional shares through their brokers. SpaceX is expected to process the split during the week of May 18 and expects to wrap everything up by May 22.

BlackRock Is Circling the Launchpad

BlackRock (BLK), the world's largest asset manager, is reportedly in active discussions to anchor SpaceX's record-breaking IPO with a commitment ranging from $5 billion to $10 billion , and that is not a number that appears casually in a conversation.

An anchor investment of that size from an institution of BlackRock's standing sends a loud signal to the rest of the market that the valuation has serious backing behind it, giving other institutional investors a level of confidence that a company going public without that kind of name attached simply cannot manufacture.

Conclusion

A SpaceX IPO carries all the ingredients of a Wall Street spectacle. Investors would finally get the chance to buy directly into Musk’s rapidly expanding vision of building a combined space and AI powerhouse while chasing his long-repeated ambition of “making life multiplanetary.”