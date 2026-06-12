Soybeans Down a Penny Early on Friday

Soybeans are trading with 1 to 2 cent lower action early on Friday. Futures closed Thursday with fractional to 8 cent losses. Open interest wa sup just 2,894 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 7 3/4 cents at $10.61 1/2. Soymeal futures were mixed, down $1.00 to $1.80 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures 65 to 88 points lower.

USDA Export Sales data tallied 2025/26 bean sales at 211,292 MT for the week of 6/4. That was down 23.68% from last week but well above the same week last year. Egypt was the buyer of 67,600 MT, with Japan in for 56,400 MT. New crop sales were 141,500 MT, back down from the week prior by 41.77%. Unknown was the largest buyer of 120,000 MT. Total new crop sales have accumulated to 1.032 MMT, down 7.69% from last year at this time.

Soymeal sales were tallied at 426,138 MT, which was in the middle of the expected range of 150,000 and 600,000 MT. Bean oil sales were 824 MT, falling in the estimated range to total from net reductions of 2,000 MT to net sales of 15,000 MT.

WASDE data showed old crop US stocks steady at 340 mbu, though there was an internal shift of 20 mbu from the exports to crush. New crop stocks were steady at 310 mbu.

On the world side, Brazilian production was left steady at 180 MMT, and Argentina up 2 MMT to 50 MMT. CONAB data showed a 0.12 MMT increase to 2025/26 Brazilian soybean production to 180.25 MMT. The Rosario Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 51.5 MMT, up 1.5 MMT from their previous number.

World carryout for 2025/26 was up 0.39 MMT to 125.52 MMT on the increased Argentina supplies. New crop stocks were up 0.1 MMT to 124.88 MMT.

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.15, down 8 cents, currently down 1 cent

Nearby Cash was $10.61 1/2, down 7 3/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.20 1/2, down 7 1/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.34, down 4 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $10.68 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents,