How Is Royal Caribbean Cruises' Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks

Miami, Florida-based Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL ) is a cruise company that owns and operates global cruise brands. The company has a market capitalization of $75.1 billion and operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” RCL fits squarely into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold and reflecting its substantial size and influence in the travel services industry.

However, the stock currently trades 25.8% below its 52-week high of $366.50 recorded on Aug. 29, 2025. RCL has declined 2.2% over the past three months, notably underperforming the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) marginal rise during the same time frame.

In the longer term, RCL has delivered a similar performance. The stock declined 1.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the 8.8% surge of XLY over the same period. RCL has been trading below its 200-day moving average since March and above its 50-day moving average since the end of May.

On Apr. 30, RCL stock rose 3.8% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $4.5 billion, matching the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $3.60, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. For the quarter ending in June, Royal Caribbean expects its EPS to range from $3.83 to $3.93.

When stacked against its rival, Carnival Corporation Ltd. ( CCL ) has grown 11.2% over the past year , rallying RCL.