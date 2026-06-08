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Soybeans Face Monday Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay

Soybeans saw lower trade for much of Monday, with contracts fractionally to 5 ¾ cents in the red. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 5 3/4 cents at $10.57 1/2. Soymeal futures were down 20 cents to $5.80 in the front months, with Soy Oil futures 44 points higher to 24 points lower.

A private export sale of 264,000 MT of soybeans was reported to unknown destinations by the USDA this morning, all for 2026/27.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed 92% of the US soybean crop planted by 6/7, up 4% from normal, with 79% emerged and 8 percentage points faster than normal. Condition ratings were down 1% to 65% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index down 2 points to 367.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 398,186 MT (14.63 mbu) during the week ending on June 4. That was down 21.2% from the week prior and 28.8% below the same week last year. Egypt was the top destination of 118,598 MT, with 68,085 MT headed to China and 63,603 MT to Mexico. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 36.06 MMT (1.324 bbu) since September 1, which is now 20.3% below the same period last year.

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.15 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.57 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.21 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.35 1/2, down 2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.70 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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