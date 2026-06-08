Is Super Micro Computer Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

San Jose, California-based Super Micro Computer, Inc. ( SMCI ) develops and sells server and storage solutions based on modular and open-standard architecture. Valued at a market cap of $25 billion , the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of eco-friendly, "green computing" solutions and primarily serves the enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and edge computing markets.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and SMCI fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the computer hardware industry. The company excels in green computing, leveraging advanced direct liquid cooling (DLC) systems and turnkey plug-and-play rack-scale deployments that optimize performance-per-watt, reduce data center power consumption by up to 40%, and lower the total cost of ownership for cloud, enterprise, and edge computing environments.

This tech company is currently trading 31.4% below its 52-week high of $62.36 , reached on Jul. 31, 2025. Shares of SMCI have rallied 36% over the past three months, considerably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 10.4% uptick during the same time frame.

Additionally, on a YTD basis, shares of SMCI are up 45.5%, compared to SPX’s 8.7% uptick. However, in the longer term, SMCI has gained 2.5% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging SPX's 24% uptick over the same time period.

To confirm its recent bullish trend, SMCI has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late May and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early May.

On May 28, shares of SMCI soared 8.1% after the company announced a new partnership with European AI cloud provider Verda alongside its successful collaboration with Taiwanese authorities to prevent its technology from being illegally diverted to China. Verda selected Supermicro's NVIDIA GPU-accelerated platforms to build out its European AI cloud infrastructure. Separately, SMCI's proactive compliance work with Taiwanese law enforcement culminated in the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of 50 servers. This decisive enforcement action significantly strengthened Supermicro's export-control oversight, directly addressing prior investor concerns about potential regulatory and trade violations.

In the competitive arena of computer hardware, SMCI has significantly lagged its rival, Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL ), which rallied 247.5% over the past 52 weeks and 214% on a YTD basis.