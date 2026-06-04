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Soybeans Falling on Thursday, with Products Adding Some Weight

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock
Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 29 to 31 cents losses so far on Thursday.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 30 1/4 cents at $10.64 1/4. Soymeal futures are $8.50 to $9 lower, with Soy Oil futures 220 to 250 points lower.

Export Sales data from morning pegged old crop business at 276,852 MT, falling in the middle of estimated range of 100,000-500,000 MT. That was a 3-week low, but still 42.45% above the same week last year. Sales for 2026/27 were tallied at 243,000 MT, on the higher side of the expected 60,000 to 300,000 MT. 

Bean meal sales were seen at 231,752 MT, edging into the estimates of between 200,000 to 600,000 MT. Bean oil were just 27 MT in sales, falling in the middle of the estimated net reductions of 5,000 MT to 16,000 MT in net sales. 

Forecasts are shifting east, with portions of the ECB getting some precip over the next 7 days. 

Soybean exports out of Brazil totaled 14.825 MMT in May according to trade ministry data, up from the 14.099 MMT from the year prior.

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.23 3/4, down 30 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.64 1/4, down 30 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.27 1/2, down 30 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.38, down 29 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.73 1/2, down 29 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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