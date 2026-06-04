Phillips 66 Stock: Is PSX Outperforming the Energy Sector?

With a market cap of $74 billion , Phillips 66 ( PSX ) is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company, with operations spanning the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through five key business segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing & Specialties, and Renewable Fuels, covering the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and products worldwide.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Phillips 66 fits this criterion perfectly. Through its portfolio of well-known brands such as Phillips 66, Conoco, 76, JET, Kendall, and Red Line, Phillips 66 delivers energy and specialty products that power global economies and support sustainable growth.

Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company have fallen 4.4% from its 52-week high of $190.61 . Phillips 66’s shares have increased 10.6% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLE ) 3.9% gain over the same time frame.

PSX stock is up 41.2% on a YTD basis, outpacing XLE’s 30.5% rise. In the longer term, shares of the company have surged nearly 62% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the XLE’s 42.4% gain over the same time frame.

Despite few fluctuations, PSX stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Phillips 66’s shares rose 5.1% on Apr. 29 after the company reported an unexpected Q1 2026 profit, as significantly higher refining margins more than offset $839 million in mark-to-market losses related to commodity-price hedging positions. The refining segment generated adjusted earnings of $208 million, a sharp improvement from a $937 million loss a year earlier, while its realized refining margin increased to $10.11 per barrel from $6.81 per barrel in the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, U.S. refinery margins, as measured by the 3-2-1 crack spread, surged 73% year-over-year on average, and crude capacity utilization improved to 95% from 80% a year earlier, reflecting much stronger refining operations.

In comparison, rival Valero Energy Corporation ( VLO ) has outpaced PSX stock. VLO stock has climbed 58.2% on a YTD basis and 103.5% over the past 52 weeks.