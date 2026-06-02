Wheat Facing Tuesday Midday Losses

A ghost in a wheat field_ Image by Masson via Shutterstock_

The wheat complex are trading lower across the board on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures are 6 to 7 cents lower at midday. KC HRW futures are 12 to 13 cents in the red on the day. MPLS spring wheat is down 10 to 11 ¼ cents on Tuesday.

NASS Crop Progress data tallied 87% of the US winter wheat crop as headed, 8% ahead of the average pace. Harvest was 5% complete, 2 percentage points faster than normal. Winter wheat conditions were steady at 26% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index up 1 point to 269. The spring wheat crop was 94% planted, with 72% emerged, both 5% above the normal pace.

The first spring wheat rating of the year showed 47% of the crop in good/excellent condition, 3% below the same week last year. That was a 343 rating on the Brugler500 index, up 3 points from the same week last year.

EU soft wheat exports from July 1 to May 31 have totaled 21.47 MMT, a 1.2 MMT increase yr/yr in the same period.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.02 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.15 1/4, down 6 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.33 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.45 1/4, down 13 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.40 3/4, down 11 1/4 cents,