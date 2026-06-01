How Is TJX Companies' Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Cyclical Stocks?

TJX Companies, Inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $171.1 billion , The TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ) is a global off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and home fashions, operating through its Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International segments. Headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, TJX has established a strong international presence by providing quality branded products at value prices.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and TJX Companies fits this criterion perfectly. The company offers a wide range of merchandise, including clothing, beauty products, jewelry, furniture, home décor, pet products, and gourmet food through both retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

Shares of TJX Companies have declined 7.9% from its 52-week high of $165.82 . TJX stock has fallen 5.5% over the past three months, underperforming the broader State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 1.1% rise over the same time frame.

Longer term, shares of TJX have returned 20.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLY’s 10.6% gain over the same time frame. In addition, the stock is down marginally on a YTD basis, compared to XLY's 1% decline.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since August last year.

Shares of TJX rose 5.7% on May 20 after the company delivered a strong fiscal Q1 2027 performance , with comparable sales increasing 6%, pretax profit margin expanding 170 basis points to 12%, and EPS jumping 29% year-over-year to $1.19, all well above management’s expectations. The company also raised its full-year FY2027 outlook , increasing projected sales to $63.2 billion - $63.7 billion and EPS guidance to $5.08 - $5.15.

Additionally, management highlighted outstanding availability of branded merchandise, a strong start to Q2, and boosted share repurchase guidance to $2.75 billion - $3 billion.

In comparison, rival Ross Stores, Inc. ( ROST ) has outpaced TJX stock. ROST stock has climbed nearly 60% over the past 52 weeks and 24.4% on a YTD basis.