Jobs Data, Tech Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week

Markets face a big week focused almost entirely on labor market assessment as comprehensive employment data builds toward Friday's May jobs report at 8:30am that will provide crucial insights into whether the labor market is stabilizing or continuing to deteriorate.

Monday's Manufacturing PMI and ISM Manufacturing data kick off an intensive economic activity schedule, followed by Wednesday's comprehensive services sector assessment through both PMI and ISM Non-Manufacturing indices.

Tuesday's JOLTS job openings at 10:00am will provide labor demand context, while Wednesday's ADP employment report at 8:15am will offer private sector preview of Friday's comprehensive jobs data.

Thursday's initial jobless claims will provide final weekly signals before Friday's official report.

The earnings calendar features security-focused companies Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Tuesday, and CrowdStrike (CRWD) Wednesday testing enterprise cybersecurity spending, alongside semiconductor leader Broadcom (AVGO) and medical device maker Medtronic (MDT) providing technology infrastructure and healthcare perspectives.

The week's earnings cluster is relatively light compared to recent weeks, allowing economic data to dominate market attention as investors assess whether economic momentum from late May is continuing or deteriorating.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Manufacturing and Services Activity Assessment

Monday delivers comprehensive manufacturing sector perspectives through Manufacturing PMI at 9:45am, ISM Manufacturing PMI at 10:00am, and ISM Manufacturing Prices at 10:00am, providing insights into industrial conditions, new orders, employment trends, and crucially, business-level pricing pressures. The manufacturing data will be closely watched for evidence of whether industrial sector momentum is strengthening or weakening as the economy enters June. The ISM Manufacturing Prices component will be particularly important for assessing whether energy-driven inflation is broadening into manufacturing input costs or remaining concentrated in direct petroleum products. Wednesday delivers comprehensive services sector assessment through Services PMI at 9:45am and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI at 10:00am, providing perspectives on the economy's dominant segment accounting for roughly 70% of GDP. The ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices component will offer additional inflation context ahead of Friday's jobs report. The employment components across these surveys take on heightened importance given recent labor market volatility, potentially offering early signals about May hiring trends. The convergence of manufacturing and services data will help determine whether the economy is maintaining momentum or showing signs of deceleration heading into summer.

Employment Trajectory and Labor Market Inflection

The week delivers intensive employment data buildup toward Friday's May jobs report at 8:30am, with multiple indicators tracking labor market health. Tuesday's JOLTS job openings at 10:00am will provide perspectives on labor demand trends and hiring intentions across industries. Wednesday's ADP employment report at 8:15am will offer crucial private sector employment preview before Friday's comprehensive data. Thursday's initial jobless claims at 8:30am will provide final weekly labor market signals. Friday's nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate, and average hourly earnings will be analyzed for evidence of whether the labor market is stabilizing following February's shocking 92,000 job loss and subsequent March recovery attempt. The wage growth component remains critical for inflation expectations given the Federal Reserve's emphasis on price stability. Strong employment could ease recession concerns but complicate arguments for Fed accommodation amid persistent energy inflation, while continued weakness would intensify stagflation concerns about supporting growth versus containing prices. The employment trajectory will significantly influence sector rotation decisions and economic outlook assumptions heading into mid-year.

Cybersecurity Spending and Enterprise Demand

Tuesday's Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Wednesday's CrowdStrike (CRWD) earnings will test enterprise cybersecurity spending amid heightened geopolitical risks from the Iran conflict and ongoing questions about corporate IT budget priorities. PANW's results will be scrutinized for cloud security adoption, zero-trust architecture demand, and competitive positioning in the crowded cybersecurity market. The company's commentary about customer spending patterns, deal pipeline strength, and AI-powered security tool adoption will help determine whether cybersecurity spending can remain resilient despite economic uncertainties. CrowdStrike's earnings will offer endpoint security perspectives and threat response capabilities that are increasingly critical given geopolitical tensions. Both companies' guidance about enterprise IT security budgets will help assess whether cybersecurity represents non-discretionary spending that maintains resilience or if customer budget constraints are emerging. The cybersecurity earnings come as businesses face escalating threats from Iran conflict and heightened cyber warfare risks, potentially supporting continued investment in security infrastructure regardless of broader economic conditions.

Semiconductor Infrastructure and Healthcare Perspectives

Wednesday's Broadcom (AVGO) earnings will provide crucial semiconductor sector perspectives on data center networking chip demand, custom AI accelerators, and cloud service provider capital expenditure trends. Broadcom's commentary about AI infrastructure investments sustainability, optical connectivity adoption, and design win pipeline will help assess whether the semiconductor ecosystem can maintain current investment levels. The company's guidance about fiscal 2026 revenue expectations and customer momentum will be particularly important following recent questions about AI spending return on investment. Medtronic (MDT) earnings will offer healthcare technology and medical device perspectives, providing insights into hospital capital equipment spending and healthcare system investment priorities. MDT's results will help assess whether healthcare remains defensive spending category that maintains resilience or if budget constraints are emerging from economic uncertainties. The convergence of technology infrastructure and healthcare earnings will provide diverse sector assessment across different cyclicality profiles, helping investors understand which industries are maintaining spending versus pulling back.

Labor Demand Context and Economic Resilience

Tuesday's JOLTS job openings at 10:00am will provide critical labor demand perspective showing how many positions businesses are actively trying to fill across industries and regions. The JOLTS data has become increasingly important for assessing whether hiring intentions are strong, flat, or deteriorating following recent employment weakness. High job openings combined with declining unemployment could suggest tight labor markets and wage pressure concerns, while falling openings alongside rising claims could indicate accelerating job loss risks. Wednesday's ADP employment report will offer private sector hiring preview before Friday's comprehensive data, helping markets understand whether employment recovery is continuing or stalling. The employment trajectory matters greatly for Fed policy flexibility—persistent labor market weakness would eliminate any remaining accommodation constraints from inflation, while strong hiring would validate the Fed's caution about policy easing. The week's multiple employment indicators create layered assessment of labor market health heading into Friday's official jobs report that will establish baseline expectations for economic momentum through second quarter and into summer months.

Best of luck this week and don't forget to check out my daily options article.