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Wheat Easing Lower at Monday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat Harvest by Heiko Janowski via Unsplash
Wheat Harvest by Heiko Janowski via Unsplash

The wheat complex is looking at weaker trade on Monday. Chicago SRW futures are trading with 2 to 3 cent losses at midday. KC HRW futures are 4 cents in the red. MPLS spring wheat is 10 to 12 cent lower.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed wheat shipments of 402,346 MT (14.78 mbu) in the week of 5/28. That was up 5.94% from the week prior but 27.2% below same week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 95,502 MT, with 85,802 MT shipped to South Korea and 71,335 MT to the Philippines. The marketing year total is now 23.893 MMT (877.93 mbu) of wheat shipped, which is 9.27% above the same period last year.

Weekly CFTC data indicated managed money adding 13,907 contracts of futures and options to the CBT wheat net short as of Tuesday to 18,706 contracts. Spec funds were trimming their KC wheat net long by 3,205 contracts, in that week, taking it to 26,870 contracts.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.08 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.21 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.45 3/4, down 4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.57 1/2, down 4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.53 3/4, down 10 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.77 1/4, down 11 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 658-4 -3-0 -0.45%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 647-0s -2-6 -0.42%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.5250 -0.1125 -1.69%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 608-6s -1-6 -0.29%
Wheat
ZWU26 621-2s -2-2 -0.36%
Wheat

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