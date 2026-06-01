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Soybeans Back to Higher Trade on Monday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay
Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay

Soybeans are trading 5 to 7 cents in the green so far on Monday morning. Futures saw fractional losses in some deferreds, with nearbys down 7 ¾ cents on Friday. July was down 9 ¾ cents last week. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 9 1/4 cents at $11.25 3/4. Soymeal futures were down $2.20 to $4.30, with July down $2.10 on the week. Soy Oil futures 49 to 102 points higher and July up 374 points last week. 

Export Sales data was released Friday morning, with a total of 299,899 MT of old crop bean sales during the week of May 21. That was down from the week prior but still the more than double the same week last year. Mexico was the lead buyer of 86,800 MT, with 64,000 MT sold to unknown destinations. New crop business was 137,708 MT, which was back down from last week but still the second largest for the MY. The top buyer was Mexico at 60,400 MT, with 27,000 MT sold to Taiwan. 

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 303,974 MT for 2025/26 and 137,242 MT for 2026/27, in the middle of the 250,000 to 800,000 MT estimates. Bean oil sales were seen at 3,374 MT, between expectations of net reductions of 5,000 to net sales of 16,000 MT.

Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds cutting 18,252 contracts from their soybean net long position in the week ending on May 26. Their net long was 189,552 contracts of futures and options as of Tuesday. 

Soybean crush data from April will be released this afternoon, with traders looking for 214.7 mbu of soybeans used during the months. Soybean oil stocks are seen at 2.365 billion lbs. 

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.86 3/4, down 7 3/4 cents, currently up 6 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $11.25 3/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.90 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.90, down 4 cents, currently up 5 cents

New Crop Cash  was $11.26 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.2707 +0.0218 +0.19%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 78.85 +1.13 +1.45%
Soybean Oil
ZMN26 326.4 -3.4 -1.03%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.2499 +0.0251 +0.22%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1191-2 +1-2 +0.11%
Soybean
ZSN26 1186-4 -0-2 -0.02%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1190-0 -0-2 -0.02%
Soybean

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