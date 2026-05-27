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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Chipotle Mexican Grill logo on building by- John Hanson Pye via Shutterstock
Chipotle Mexican Grill logo on building by- John Hanson Pye via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $41.4 billion, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is a restaurant company that owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill locations, offering Mexican-inspired foods like burritos, tacos, and bowls made with responsibly sourced ingredients. It also provides digital ordering through its website, mobile app, and delivery platforms, with operations across the United States and several international markets.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CMG stock has dropped 35.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied nearly 27%. In addition, shares of the company are down 11.4% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 9.8% increase.

Focusing more closely, the Mexican food chain company stock has also underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY12.2% return over the past 52 weeks.

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Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill rose over 3% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 29, with total revenue increasing 7.4% year over year to $3.1 billion and comparable restaurant sales returning to positive growth at 0.5%, driven by a 0.6% increase in transactions. Investors were encouraged by continued expansion momentum, as Chipotle opened 49 new company-owned restaurants during the quarter, including 42 Chipotlane locations, while digital sales remained strong at 38.6% of total food and beverage revenue. 

The stock also benefited from management’s confidence in long-term growth, highlighted by plans to open 350 to 370 new restaurants in 2026 and continued investment in brand, digital innovation, and operational growth initiatives.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect CMG’s adjusted EPS to decline 3.4% year-over-year to $1.13. However, the company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat or met the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 36 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 24 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and nine “Holds.”

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On Apr. 30, Stephens raised its price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $39 while maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating.

The mean price target of $43.62 represents a 33.1% premium to CMG’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $52 suggests a 58.7% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 121.37 +1.92 +1.61%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,524.14 +5.02 +0.07%
S&P 500 Index
CMG 32.70 +0.39 +1.21%
Chipotle Mexican Grill

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