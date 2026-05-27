Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on IDEX Corporation Stock?

Valued at a market capitalization of $15.5 billion, IDEX Corporation (IEX) is a diversified industrial technology company that designs and manufactures highly engineered, mission-critical components and systems for niche markets. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, the company operates through more than 50 specialized businesses worldwide and serves industries such as life sciences, water, energy, fire & safety, aerospace, chemical processing, and medical technology.

IDEX stock is up 17.6% over the past year and is up 18.7% year-to-date. In contrast, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 29.6% and 9.8% over the same periods, respectively.

Zooming in, the stock has also lagged the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 23.8% rally over the past 52 weeks but has outpaced the ETF’s 12.4% return this year.

On Apr. 29, shares of IDEX Corporation jumped 5.8% after the company reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2026 results and raised its full-year guidance. The industrial technology company posted revenue of approximately $887 million, up 9% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share climbed 14% to $2, both exceeding Wall Street expectations. The quarter was driven by robust demand in its Health & Science Technologies segment, particularly from AI infrastructure, semiconductor, medical, and defense-related markets.

Investors also reacted positively to record quarterly orders of $988 million, reflecting strong future demand visibility and continued momentum across key growth markets. Following the better-than-expected results, management raised its full-year 2026 guidance. IDEX now expects organic sales growth of 3% to 4%, compared to its prior outlook of 1% to 2%, while adjusted EPS guidance was lifted to a range of $8.35 to $8.55.

For the fiscal year 2026, ending in December, Wall Street analysts expect IDEX’s EPS to rise 6.8% year over year to $8.49 on a diluted basis. The company has a solid history of surpassing consensus estimates, topping them in all of the trailing four quarters.

Among the 14 Wall Street analysts covering IDEX’s stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Hold” ratings.

On May 5, Seaport Research analyst Walt Liptak raised the price target on IDEX to $250 from $240 while maintaining a “Buy” rating. The analyst reaffirmed the stock as a top pick, citing confidence in the company’s ability to deliver long-term compounded earnings growth.

IDEX’s mean price target of $240.62 indicates a 14% upside over current market prices. The Street-high price target of $260 implies a potential upside of 23.1%.