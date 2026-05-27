Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Fair Isaac Corporation Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Fair Isaac Corp_ Logo and website on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Fair Isaac Corp_ Logo and website on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Bozeman, Montana-based Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) provides analytics software in the Americas and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $28.8 billion and offers B2B scoring solutions and services for access to predictive credit scores and other scores, as well as B2C scoring solutions through its myFICO.com subscription offerings.

FICO shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year and declined 25.6% compared to the S&P 500 Index ($SPX29.6% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has fallen nearly 25.5%, underperforming the SPX’s 9.8% rise.  

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) has risen 63.3% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLK surged 28.6% and has rallied the stock.       

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 29, FICO stock rose 3.3% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose  38.7% from the prior year’s quarter to $691.7 million, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $12.50, also surpassing the Street’s forecasts. Fair Isaac expects full-year earnings to be $40.45 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.45 billion. 

For the current year ending in September, analysts expect FICO’s EPS to rise 51.5% year over year to $37.99. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing it once.

 Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” five “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”   

www.barchart.com

The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.   

On May 23, Deutsche Bank analyst Faiza Alwy maintained a “Buy” rating on Fair Isaac and set a price target of $1,658. 

FICO’s mean price target of $1,538.06 indicates a premium of 22.1% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $2,400 suggests a robust 90.5% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,519.12 +45.65 +0.61%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 185.14 +4.75 +2.63%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
FICO 1,259.89 +19.98 +1.61%
Fair Isaac and Company

Most Popular News

Angus cow by Jeremy Stenuit via iStock 1
Cattle Collapsed on Thursday. More Pain Could Be in Store.
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Stock Is the Sleeping Giant of the AI Revolution. It’s Starting to Wake Up.
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Short Sellers Keep Placing Their Bets Against Micron Stock. Why They Think MU Will Stumble Soon.
Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 4
A $2.6 Billion Reason to Buy Bloom Energy Stock Now
Abbott Laboratories vials and Logo-by Melniov Dmitriy via Shutterstock 5
Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Getting Decimated, But the Smart Money Senses Opportunity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.