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Pool Corporation Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pool Corporation site magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Pool Corporation site magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Covington, Louisiana-based Pool Corporation (POOL) distributes swimming pool supplies and equipment, as well as related leisure, irrigation, and landscape maintenance products, in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $6.7 billion, the company operates over 300 locations worldwide through three networks: SCP Distributors LLC, Superior Pool Products LLC, and Horizon Distributors Inc. 

POOL shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and have also lagged behind in 2026. POOL stock has declined 39.2% over the past 52 weeks and 19.3% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 27.9% over the past year and risen 9.2% in 2026.       

Narrowing the focus, POOL has also lagged behind the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI21.6% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 10.7% increase this year.

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On Apr. 23, POOL stock declined 2.4% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.1 billion and surpassed Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $1.43 and also surpassed the Street’s estimates. POOL expects full-year earnings to be $10.87 to $11.17 per share.  

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect POOL’s EPS to rise 3.3% to $11.08 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing it once.

POOL has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 15 analysts covering the stock, opinions include five “Strong Buys,” nine “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.” 

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The configuration has turned less bearish over the last month.

On May 11, Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter maintained a “Hold” rating for POOL and lowered its price target from $240 to $210.

POOL’s mean price target of $263.64 indicates a modest premium of 42.8% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $340 suggests a robust 84.1% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 173.91 +2.14 +1.25%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,523.47 +50.00 +0.67%
S&P 500 Index
POOL 183.58 -1.06 -0.57%
Pool Corp

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