Wheat Falls Lower on Thursday

The wheat complex was under pressure across the three exchanges on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures were 5 to 13 cents in the red on the day. KC HRW futures were 5 ¼ to 11 ¾ cents lower into the final bell on Thursday. MPLS spring wheat was down 4 ¼ to 6 cents at the close.

Export Sales data from this morning indicated 166,342 MT of old crop wheat sold in the week of 5/14. That was a 3-week high and well above the net cancellations from the same week last year. The MY ends in 10 days. Japan was the largest buyer of 98,300 MT, with 60,000 MT sold to Panama. Sales for 2026/27 were at 130,488 MT. That was back below last week’s total and well below the same week last year. Unknown destination was the buyer of 51,500 MT, with 38,800 MT sold to Mexico.

The German 2026 wheat crop is estimated to be down 2.5% from the year prior at 22.57 MMT according to the country’s farm cooperatives.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.47 1/2, down 13 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.61, down 12 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.87, down 11 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.97 3/4, down 11 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.90 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,