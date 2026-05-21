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Wheat Falls Lower on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay
Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay

The wheat complex was under pressure across the three exchanges on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures were 5 to 13 cents in the red on the day. KC HRW futures were 5 ¼ to 11 ¾ cents lower into the final bell on Thursday.  MPLS spring wheat was down 4 ¼ to 6 cents at the close. 

Export Sales data from this morning indicated 166,342 MT of old crop wheat sold in the week of 5/14. That was a 3-week high and well above the net cancellations from the same week last year. The MY ends in 10 days. Japan was the largest buyer of 98,300 MT, with 60,000 MT sold to Panama. Sales for 2026/27 were at 130,488 MT. That was back below last week’s total and well below the same week last year. Unknown destination was the buyer of 51,500 MT, with 38,800 MT sold to Mexico.

The German 2026 wheat crop is estimated to be down 2.5% from the year prior at 22.57 MMT according to the country’s farm cooperatives.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.47 1/2, down 13 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.61, down 12 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.87, down 11 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.97 3/4, down 11 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.90 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.11, down 5 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 697-6s -11-4 -1.62%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 687-0s -11-6 -1.68%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.9025s -0.0425 -0.61%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 647-4s -13-0 -1.97%
Wheat
ZWU26 661-0s -12-4 -1.86%
Wheat

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