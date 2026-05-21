Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Slipping Lower on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay
Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay

The wheat complex is trading with weakness on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures are down 8 to 9 cents at midday. KC HRW futures are showing 5 to 6 ½ cent losses across most contracts on Thursday.  MPLS spring wheat is showing fractional gains to losses of 2 cents.

Export Sales data from this morning indicated 166,342 MT of old crop wheat sold in the week of 5/14, which was on the higher end of analysts’ estimates of 0 to 200,000 MT. That was a 3-week high and well above the net cancellations from the same week last year. The MY ends in 10 days. Sales for 2026/27 were at 130,488 MT, on the lower end of the expected total of 100,000 to 350,000 MT. That was back below last week’s total and well below the same week last year.

The German 2026 wheat crop is estimated to be down 2.5% from the year prior at 22.57 MMT according to the country’s farm cooperatives.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.51 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.65, down 8 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.92 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.03 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.95 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $7.14 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 697-6 -11-4 -1.62%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 687-0s -11-6 -1.68%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.9025s -0.0425 -0.61%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 647-4s -13-0 -1.97%
Wheat
ZWU26 661-0s -12-4 -1.86%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Hands of robot and human touching on big data network connection by PopTika via Shutterstock 1
Up 110% YTD, Why Nvidia’s Backing Could Keep Nokia Stock Rallying
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 2
Nasdaq Futures Climb as Bond Yields Fall, Nvidia Earnings in Focus
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 3
Why the Earnings Report Reaction in Nvidia Stock Matters So Much More This Time
View of the trading floor of New York Stock Exchange by Lev Radin via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Climb on Lower Bond Yields and Chipmaker Strength
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock 5
Massive Layoffs at Meta Platforms Are Now Underway. What That Means for META Stock.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.