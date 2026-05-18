Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Deere & Company Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Deere & Co_ logo by-viewimage via Shutterstock
Deere & Co_ logo by-viewimage via Shutterstock

Moline, Illinois-based Deere & Company (DE) engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company has a market cap of $151.8 billion and operates through Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services segments.

DE shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and have rallied in 2026. DE stock has grown 5.5% over the past 52 weeks and 20.4% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 24.6% over the past year and risen 8.4% in 2026.    

Narrowing the focus, DE has also lagged behind the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI18.5% rise over the past 52 weeks, but has outperformed its 9.9% increase this year.    

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 19, DE stock rose 11.6% following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The agricultural equipment manufacturer’s revenue came in at $9.6 billion, topping the Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.42, also coming in on top of the Street’s forecasts. 

For the current year, which ends in October, analysts expect DE’s EPS to fall 2.7% to $18.01 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.     

DE has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 24 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 11 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” and 11 “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.       

On Mar. 12, J.P. Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria maintained a “Hold” rating for DE stock and adjusted its price target from $525 to $550.

DE’s mean price target of $668.96 indicates a modest premium of 19.2% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $793 suggests a notable 41.3% upside potential.  


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DE 563.83 +2.00 +0.36%
Deere & Company
XLI 170.08 -1.32 -0.77%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,381.29 -27.21 -0.37%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 1
Marvell Technology Has a Hidden Growth Engine That Could Cause MRVL Stock to Skyrocket
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Dear Dell Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 28
A pile of pennies with a trading chart superimposed_ Image by Shutterstock Professional via Shutterstock_ 3
Monster Stocks Are Eating Wall Street. Here’s the Bull Case for Microcaps, Plus 3 Top Charts.
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 4
Intel Is Supposed to Be in a New CPU Era But Its Losing Market Share to AMD and Arm
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 5
NVDA Earnings, Alphabet Conference and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.