What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Deere & Company Stock?

Moline, Illinois-based Deere & Company ( DE ) engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company has a market cap of $151.8 billion and operates through Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services segments.

DE shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and have rallied in 2026. DE stock has grown 5.5% over the past 52 weeks and 20.4% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 24.6% over the past year and risen 8.4% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, DE has also lagged behind the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 18.5% rise over the past 52 weeks, but has outperformed its 9.9% increase this year.

On Feb. 19, DE stock rose 11.6% following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The agricultural equipment manufacturer’s revenue came in at $9.6 billion, topping the Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.42, also coming in on top of the Street’s forecasts.

For the current year, which ends in October, analysts expect DE’s EPS to fall 2.7% to $18.01 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

DE has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 24 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 11 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” and 11 “Holds.”

This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.

On Mar. 12, J.P. Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria maintained a “Hold” rating for DE stock and adjusted its price target from $525 to $550.

DE’s mean price target of $668.96 indicates a modest premium of 19.2% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $793 suggests a notable 41.3% upside potential.