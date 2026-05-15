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Soybeans Continuing Pullback on Friday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock
Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock

Soybeans are showing 11 to 13 cents lower trade so far on Friday after collapsing on Thursday. Futures posted 20 to 40 ¾ cent losses across most contracts on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 36 cents at $11.28. Soymeal futures were back down $3.90 to $6, with Soy Oil futures falling 44 to 83 points. There was 1 delivery issued overnight for May soybean meal wit 8 for bean oil. May soybeans say 41 delivery notices on Thursday evening.

Few details announced following the meeting with President Trump and China’s President Xi left the market hanging. President Trump stated early this morning that China will be buying billions of dollars in soybeans

The weekly Export Sales report showed just 102,059 MT of old crop bean business. That was the marketing year low for 2025/26 bean sales and 28.1% below the previous week. Indonesia was the buyer of 72,600 MT, with 68,600 MT to China (66,000 MT switched from unknown). New crop business was at 80,800 MT, all to Mexico.

Soybean meal export sales were 347,762 MT, in the middle of trade ideas of 150,000-500,000 MT. Bean oil business was at a net reduction of 558 MT, in the range of estimate of between net reductions of 2,000 to net sale of 12,000 MT. 

NOPA data will be released later this morning with traders looking for 214.03 mbu of soybeans crushed in April. Soybean oil stocks are seen at 1.954 billion lbs. 

CONAB updated their Brazilian crop outlook for 2025/26, raising it by 0.98 MMT to 180.13 MMT. 

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.92 1/2, down 36 1/2 cents, currently down 11 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $11.28, down 36 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.89 3/4, down 33 3/4 cents, currently down 11 1/4 cents

Sep 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.75 1/4, down 28 1/4 cents, currently down 12 cents

New Crop Cash  was $11.22 1/2, down 24 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.1653 -0.1152 -1.02%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 73.58 -0.08 -0.11%
Soybean Oil
ZMN26 329.4 -3.1 -0.93%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.0481 -0.1204 -1.08%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1171-4 -12-0 -1.01%
Soybean
ZSN26 1181-0 -11-4 -0.96%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1178-4 -11-2 -0.95%
Soybean

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