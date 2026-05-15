Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Eaton Stock?

With a market cap of $158 billion, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is a multinational intelligent power management company that provides electrical, aerospace, hydraulic, and vehicle-related solutions designed to help customers manage power more efficiently, safely, and sustainably. The Ireland-based company is best known for its strong positioning in electrical infrastructure, industrial automation, energy transition technologies, and data center power systems.

Shares of the power management company have trailed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ETN stock has climbed 24% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 27.3%. However, shares of the company are up 28.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 9.6% gain.

Zooming in further, shares of the company have lagged behind the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 24.1% increase over the past 52 weeks.

On May 5, Eaton released its Q1 2026 earnings, and its shares rose 2.6% in the next trading session. Net sales rose 16.8% year over year to a record $7.45 billion, and organic sales growth came in at 9%. Adjusted EPS increased 3.3% from the prior-year quarter to a record $2.81, driven by accelerating demand across its electrical businesses, particularly from data centers, utilities, and AI-related infrastructure markets.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect ETN’s adjusted EPS to grow 10.4% year over year to $13.33. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat or surpassed the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and seven “Holds.”

The configuration is bullish than a month ago when the stock had 15 “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On May 6, JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa reiterated an “Overweight” rating on Eaton and raised the price target to $445 from $406.

The mean price target of $449.38 represents a premium of 10.1% to ETN's current levels. The Street-high price target of $500 implies a potential upside of 22.5% from the current price levels.